“We should treat the coronavirus like a norovirus, not the flu.”







But did you choose the wrong illness to compare with Covid-19? Other than pandemics, we acknowledge that seasonal influenza is an infectious disease that can be transmitted to anyone. Vaccination is given only to those who are particularly prone to complications and treats those who have serious side effects such as pneumonia. Otherwise, people will be left with their business. Global deaths from influenza-related illnesses typically amount to about 400,000 each year.

We need to find a way to live with Covid-19, but the numbers suggest that there is still a long way to go before we can treat Covid-19 in the same way. Since early 2020, there have been more than 180 million cases worldwide and at least 4 million have died from the disease. What’s more, the true effect of long Covid is still unknown, but persistent symptoms are common, with 1 in 10 people still ill 12 weeks after infection. Currently, the health impact of Covid-19 on the entire population is far greater than that of influenza.

Covid-19 has also been found to be more infectious. This is true, as measures to control Covid-19 have reduced influenza cases to almost zero over the past 18 months, but it is clear that they have not been very effective in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

In the Southern Hemisphere, during the winter of mid-2020, and with Europe

All of this suggests that using the methods commonly used to combat the flu will have a completely different effect on Covid-19. Treating Covid-19 like the flu causes far more cases and deaths, and far more protracted illnesses than is typical.

Another comparison

Of course, the comparison is attractive because SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes Covid-19 – shares some characteristics with the influenza virus. When infected with SARS-CoV-2, about 20% of people have no symptoms at all, and many people infected with the influenza virus do not get sick. Both viruses are prone to many mutations. In both cases, older people and people with weakened immunity are at higher risk of serious illness than healthy young adults, and the infection is spreading rapidly in long-term care facilities, wards, and schools.

However, many of these characteristics are also shared by another bacterium, norovirus. It is also asymptomatic in some people and can mutate rapidly – ​​different strains of norovirus have been found circulating around the same hospital during the season. In fact, as the norovirus spreads, the norovirus may change significantly and the standard test kit may not be able to recognize the evolved version.

Most people with symptomatic norovirus infections have diarrhea, but some also experience projectile vomiting. This creates a virus-filled aerosol that spreads throughout the room, remains on the surface, and waits for others to pick it up, as in the case of respiratory viruses. Covid-19 also causes diarrhea in some patients. Influenza is not the only viral disease that can be compared to Covid-19.

Similarly, there are so many differences between SARS-CoV-2 and norovirus, why spend the effort comparing them? As the virus becomes more controlled by vaccines and other control measures, the blockage will be lifted, the rules of social distance will be relaxed, and more and more people in the world will be safer to leave home without wearing a mask. You will be able to participate. However, the outbreak of Covid-19 is expected over the years to come, and plans need to be addressed when it does occur.

Knowing what we know about these viruses, these plans should consider controlling SARS-CoV-2 more like norovirus than influenza. Norovirus can keep infected people away from others. Parents of children with symptoms are advised not to go to school. Also, in hospitals and long-term care facilities, norovirus patients are cared for separately from other patients, staff use PPE for protection, and the surface is thoroughly cleaned. The future treatment of Covid-19 should be such an interventionist. It should be more like living with norovirus than flu.

During that time, we developed some good hygiene habits, such as washing our hands a little more often and improving the ventilation of the building during the pandemic. Those who can wear masks should consider wearing masks in confined spaces and public transport. These simple measures should help prevent the spread of many viral diseases against influenza, norovirus, and Covid-19 before greater intervention is required.

Along Sarah Pit , Brighton University

