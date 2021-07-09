Doctors are seeing an increase in respiratory viruses that are harmful to babies





Green Bay, Wisconsin (WBAY)-The Wisconsin Health Department is looking at an increase in respiratory viruses. One of the prevalent viruses in Wisconsin is RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus). Action 2 News contacted the Secretary-General of HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital. Dr. Thomas Huffer states that RSV growth is slow and doctors are afraid of more cases. For babies, it can be fatal. RSV causes inflammation of the baby’s small airways. It can cause pneumonia in children under 1 year of age. Symptoms include runny nose, loss of appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever, and wheezing. click here For more information from the CDC. RSV spreads through respiratory droplets such as COVID-19. However, it is also transmitted to the surface. Doctors recommend parents to take the same precautions against COVID-19 to prevent the spread of RSV. If you are ill, stay home, wear a mask and wash your hands frequently. “Since we haven’t seen these viruses spread in the winter, now the entire group that wasn’t infected with these viruses, especially babies, is particularly susceptible to RSV, which is what we are most worried about. At some point, you’ll see the epidemic. I haven’t seen it yet. This is unprecedented. I don’t know exactly when that will happen, “says Dr. Haffer. Haffer says parents should be aware that RSV and croup are moving around and make wise choices. “Be careful. Respiratory viruses are usually not seen during this time. Keep an eye out. Take precautions. If you are ill, stay at home, wash your hands and wear a mask. Please do everything you do for COVID, but beware of other infections, “says Dr. Haffer. Action 2 News This morning reporter Christine Allen is familiar with RSV. In February 2019, Christine’s twin daughters became infected with RSV at the age of six weeks. Braylin was put into an ECMO machine.She needs again Heart surgery.. Christine says it wasn’t common for what happened to her daughters, but parents with babies need to be aware of the seriousness of the virus. click here For more information on the trip with Christine’s daughters. Copyright 2021 WBAY. all rights reserved.

