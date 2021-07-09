Antioxidant stress regulator protects cosmic muscle tissue





In a study published at Communications Biology in June 2021, researchers at the University of Tsukuba found that nuclear factor E2-related factor 2 (NRF2) helps prevent muscle weakness due to low gravity. Muscle atrophy, or weakness, is a common feature of illness and aging. It can also occur during long periods of inactivity, such as during space flight, when astronauts do not need to use as much muscle as they do on Earth to support their weight and move around. When muscles atrophy in space, they not only shrink in size, but also tend to lose a type of fiber called “slow spasms” and increase fibers called “fast spasms.” “This conversion of slow to fast muscle fibers is closely associated with increased oxidative stress,” explains Professor Satoru Takahashi, the lead author of the study. “Therefore, we predicted that removing the protective factors from oxidative stress would accelerate muscular atrophy under microgravity conditions.” “Our findings show that NFR2 regulates oxidative and metabolic responses during space flight. It suggests that it changes skeletal muscle composition, “says Professor Takahashi. In addition to this change in muscle composition, there have also been significant changes in the way muscle tissue uses energy and nutrients. This shift in energy metabolism is a common function of fiber-type migration. Given this newly discovered role of NFR2, finding a treatment that targets this protein may help prevent astronaut muscle changes during space flight. Targeting NFR2 can also be a promising tool for dealing with diseases such as cancer and muscle wasting during the aging process. “I was surprised that Nrf2 knockout mice did not lose more muscle mass than control mice in a microgravity environment,” says Professor Takahashi. “But they showed a significantly accelerated rate of fiber-type transition from slow to fast.” To investigate this, researchers controlled the body’s response to oxidative stress in mice. Removed the gene encoding NRF2 that helps. The mice were then sent to live on the International Space Station for a month. When the mice returned, researchers compared calf muscles to those of mice that spent the same month on Earth. The article “Deficiency of nuclear factor E2-related factor 2 (NRF2) accelerates the transition of high-speed fiber type of soleus muscle during space flight”, DOI: 10.1038 / s42003-021-02334-4 ## It was published in #. This research was supported by a grant from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (14YPTK-005512; ST) and a grant from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology’s Grant-in-Aid for Scientific Research on Innovative Fields (18H04965; ST). The author has not declared competing interests. Follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Likeus on Facebook. News highlight space Heading: Antioxidant Stress Regulator Protects Space Muscle Tissue

