Can breastfeeding mothers be vaccinated against COVID-19: Your answer is:





Most of the vaccines currently available are effective against new variants of COVID19. Many people are concerned about whether our vaccine is effective against new strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. According to Dr. Panda, currently available vaccines are primarily effective against new variants. He further explains that vaccines are not a preventative measure, but a cure for the disease. Experiments with ICMR have demonstrated that the vaccine currently available in India is also effective against new mutants. However, efficacy may vary depending on the strain. People are also wary that the virus is mutating so rapidly that the vaccines they are currently receiving may become ineffective after a while. However, Dr. Panda points out that mutations are normal for all viruses when the virus propagates. Experts suggest that the COVID-19 virus will reach the stage of endemic diseases such as influenza after a while, and vulnerable people may have to be vaccinated annually. Dr. Panda explains that the flu, commonly known as influenza, was a pandemic 100 years ago, but is now endemic. Similarly, in the case of COVID-19, it is expected that the current pandemic state will gradually lead to endemic disease. We currently recommend that older people be vaccinated against the flu every year. The flu virus continues to mutate, so at the same time make small changes to the vaccine. So don’t panic. It’s no use going to an antibody test: Dr. Sami Lampanda Dr. Samilan Panda further says that going to an antibody test is useless because immunity does not depend solely on antibodies. He adds that the antibodies found using commercially available kits available on the market are not necessarily antibodies that can protect against COVID disease. Dr. Panda explains that each time a person is vaccinated, two types of immunity appear. One is known as neutralizing antibody or antibody-mediated immunity. The second is cell-mediated immunity. The third and most important is immunological memory. Immunological memory is generated after vaccination, is present in cells, and is activated each time the virus enters the body. You can see the full interview here: “Vaccines are absolutely safe” Dr. Sami Lampanda has shown that people with common allergies such as asthma, dust allergies, and pollen allergies can be vaccinated. Patients with comorbidities can be vaccinated if they are stable. People suffering from diabetes and other immunosuppressive conditions are at high risk and are advised to be vaccinated. “All vaccines currently available in India have undergone three phases of clinical trials. Safety is tested in the first phase itself. Immunity and efficacy are tested in later phases. “The vaccine is absolutely safe for everyone.” Dr. Panda said that blood coagulation events or AEFI (post-immunization adverse events) after COVID vaccination are negligible in India. I added. Dr. Panda also suggests that taking currently domestically available vaccines is the best option, rather than waiting for other vaccines that are globally available and may come to India after a while. doing. Dr. Panda may be waiting for other vaccines that people find more convenient or better, but understand that the virus is not. The virus is still spreading throughout the country. If you get infected, he asks while you wait. Dr. Panda states that no changes have been proposed to the precautions and treatments for COVID-19 in the light of new variants. “All mutants, whether circulating or new, have the same mode of spread. Precautions such as wearing masks, avoiding crowded areas, and hand hygiene can spread the virus. An effective way to control it. As far as the treatment of COVID-19 is concerned, he adds, the new variant of coronavirus does not require any changes to current standard treatments.

