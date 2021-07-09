7 Ways Women Can Promote Childbirth After 30s

Whether you’re in your 30s, 40s, or older, the decision to try your baby is thrilling. Of course, the older you are, the more you need to consider.

According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), “the best reproductive year for women is in their twenties,” and it is known that the time of childbirth decreases with age. Therefore, planning a 30- or 40-year pregnancy means that you need to consider not only your mental, emotional, and financial readiness, but also your physical fitness.

The good news is that science is on your side. “The latest scientific research is changing the way we approach childbirth, prenatal and postnatal nutrition, helping millions of couples get pregnant and carry a healthy pregnancy,” he said. Purchase..

Proper nutrition is one of the few things you can manage that can help you optimize your birth, whether you want a baby in your 30s or older. Here are some steps you can take to start a new journey:

See a doctor

Pre-pregnancy health care visits are a good idea for anyone planning to start a family, but are especially important for those over the age of 35. This is an opportunity to discuss and confirm your medical history, family history, and even immunization. Your doctor may also suggest screening for sexually transmitted diseases and may discuss the diet, lifestyle, and procedures you can take to maintain a healthy weight during pregnancy.

Take your vitamins

You may be planning to take prenatal vitamins when you become pregnant, but you actually need to take vitamins sooner than you think. Harvard Health Publishing recommends taking prenatal vitamins at least three months in advance before women actively seek out babies.

“Before fertilization occurs, sperm and eggs must be in a healthy and nutritious parental environment,” says Davis. “It is well established that undernourishment during pregnancy can contribute to risk factors for miscarriage, birth defects, sperm health, egg health, and future health of the baby. Focusing on optimization is essential. “

But don’t assume that all prenatal vitamins are the same.In fact, many of the most popular prenatal vitamins on the market today are unsatisfied, according to both the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics. Current nutrition level For choline, folic acid, vitamin D, magnesium, and iodine.

When buying prenatal vitamins, look for vitamins B6, B12, E, K2 that help increase childbirth and egg survival, and folic acid for fetal brain and spinal cord development. Beri woman Is a scientifically-backed formula that contains recommended levels of nutrients needed from pre-pregnancy to post-natal.

In addition, Beri offers dietary supplements targeted to both women and men. “It takes two to make a baby, and by optimizing the nutrition of both women and men, the outcome of pregnancy can be more successful,” says Davis.

Level up your sexual activity

Interestingly, and according to Harvard Medical ProfessionalThere are some things you can do in the bedroom when your goal is conception. Avoid using lubricants. Sperm may be depleted or sperm may slow down on the way into the uterus. Do not irrigate. Otherwise, there is a risk of flushing viable sperm. And after sex, put a pillow under your waist and spend 20-30 minutes on your back. It’s the best way to encourage ejaculation to move towards your cervix.

Have your partner check their health and childbirth

Infertility is often presumed to be a female problem, but infertility management centers found that in about 35% of infertility couples, “male factors are identified along with female factors. Infertility In about 8% of couples, the male factor is the only identifiable cause. ”This problem can result from a variety of causes, including hereditary disorders, hormonal disorders, and even poor lifestyle habits.

Therefore, it is important to check with your partner so that you can address these concerns early. Exchange his daily multivitamins for male prenatal multivitamins, even if your partner is healthy. Buy menMeans a stable source of nutrients that have been shown to improve sperm count and quality, protect sperm growth, and increase the chances of better egg penetration.

Maintain a healthy weight

Being overweight or underweight can have a serious impact on your childbirth. Expert Excessive weight agrees to prevent ovulation by overproducing natural estrogen and make the body react as if taking hormonal contraceptives. If it is too heavy, it may reduce the effectiveness of fertilization agents such as in vitro fertilization.

If you are significantly underweight, you are also facing the hurdles of childbirth. You may not be producing as much estrogen as you need for your regular menstrual cycle and ovulation. It can make pregnancy difficult. In both cases, it is advisable to consult your doctor about fitness and nutrition options.

Live a healthier lifestyle

Smoking and drinking can cause childbirth problems, so take some time to reassess your lifestyle choices that are not giving you any benefits. This includes too much caffeine and exposure to environmental pollutants and toxins such as pesticides, lead and dry cleaning solvents.

Overdoing it in the gym can also be a problem. “Too much strenuous exercise can reduce ovulation and reduce the production of the hormone progesterone,” said Mayo Clinic staff. “If you have a healthy weight and are thinking of getting pregnant soon, consider limiting active physical activity to less than 5 hours a week.”

Rest and stress relief

Another suggestion from the Mayo Clinic is to minimize your stress. It’s easy to say, but it’s especially important when you’re doing heavy work or working night shifts. This can affect hormone production. Do what you can to prioritize sleep and practice relaxation techniques to keep your mind and body in the healthiest and most calm for your future journey.

Take out

Baby planning is an adventure, and many of the journeys are beyond our control. “But you’re in charge of what you put into your body, and proper nutrition has a huge impact on your overall reproductive health and your chances of getting pregnant,” says Davis. I will.

Boost your childbirth with these tips.Buy Veri Prenatal Vitamin male And Woman To help you and your partner continue to nourish for the excitement that comes.