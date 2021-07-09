Health
Does Chlorine Kill COVID-19?
Chlorine is a chemical contained in bleach. When used correctly, household cleaners containing bleach kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Chlorine kills bacteria by breaking chemical bonds in the molecule. This causes the molecules to collapse and kill viruses and bacteria.
The risk of SARS-CoV-2 being transmitted through the surface is very low, but a simple wash with soap and water reduces this risk as if it were washed with a cleaner containing chlorine.
Never take bleach. This can be fatal and does not kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus, treat the symptoms of COVID-19, or prevent the onset of COVID-19.
Check out this list of cleaners from if you need to clean and disinfect because someone in your home had COVID-19 EPA Letter N Effective against SARS-CoV-2.
If you cannot use any of these cleaners, a bleach solution will suffice if it is suitable for your surface. Follow the instructions on the bleach label.
The shelf life of chlorine bleach is about one year. After that, the effectiveness of chlorine decreases. Chlorine bleach and products containing bleach usually have an expiration date in the bottle.
Here are some things to keep in mind when using bleach:
- Wear protection for gloves, glasses, masks, etc.
- Never mix Ammonia and chlorine bleach Or products containing chlorine — this can be fatal
- Do not consume chlorine bleach in any way
- Do not breathe chlorine bleach smoke
Disinfect by adding chlorine to the pool water.At recommended levels, chlorine and bromine
More and more people are vaccinated, but the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet. It’s understandable to be careful and wonder if your pool is safe. There are steps you can take to learn more about the precautions taken in the community pool and what you can do to maintain yourself. Safe pool..
Overall, the risk of going to an outdoor swimming facility is low, but there are still steps you can take to promote health and safety.
How to tell if a community pool is safe?
Viruses are usually
If you spend time outside, consider wearing a mask in addition to your physical distance (at least 6 feet away). Do not wear a mask as it can make breathing difficult in the pool.
If you’re still wondering if it’s uncomfortable and safe, you can ask the pool manager about staff vaccination, cleaning protocols, and screening of staff and visitor symptoms. However, it is important to remember that even asymptomatic people can be infected with the virus, and screening does not detect asymptomatic infections.
How to keep your backyard pool safe
It is important to make sure that the chlorine and pH levels are adequate. If the chlorine and pH levels are incorrect, it reduces bactericidal properties.Chlorine and pH levels
If you are worried about COVID-19, consider limiting the number of people in the pool at any time to keep a reasonable distance. You can also limit pool guests to “pods” or other trusted individual guests.
If you want to go swimming this summer, it’s safe. Chlorine kills many bacteria and bacteria, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
No SARS-CoV-2 infection has been recorded through the swimming pool. Swimming is a relatively safe activity as it is associated with the risk of being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.
Vaccination with COVID-19, maintaining a proper distance from others, wearing a mask when not in the pool, and following other public health measures further reduce the risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2. I will.
