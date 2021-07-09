Kerala, India on alert after Zika virus is detected | Health News





Pregnant women found to be infected with a mosquito-borne disease. Thirteen other suspected cases are being investigated.

Officials in the state of Kerala in southern India issued a warning throughout the state after a case of Zika virus was confirmed, officials said. Thirteen more suspicious cases were being investigated, state health minister Veena George said Friday. A 24-year-old pregnant woman was found to be infected with a mosquito-borne disease and was being treated at a hospital in the city of Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala minister added that samples from 13 suspicious cases were sent to the Pune laboratory for further investigation. Pregnant women are particularly vulnerable and can transmit the infection to newborns, causing life-threatening conditions such as the rare autoimmune disease Guillain-Barré syndrome. It can also cause birth defects such as microcephaly. This results in a baby with a small head due to abnormal brain development. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Zika fever is mainly transmitted by Aedes aegypti, but it can also be a sexually transmitted disease. The virus was first discovered in monkeys in the Zika Forest in Uganda in 1947 and has caused several outbreaks worldwide in recent decades. There are no vaccines or antivirals available for prevention or treatment. The World Health Organization declared it an internationally concerned public health emergency in 2016. Symptoms include fever, skin rash, conjunctivitis, and muscle and joint pain, but death is rare. According to officials, the infected woman in Kerala showed symptoms such as fever, headache, and rash before being admitted to the hospital where she gave birth safely on Wednesday. Health teams are assigned to the area to monitor further cases. Zika fever also occurred in India in 2017 and 2018, with hundreds of cases reported in western Gujarat and Rajasthan, and in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, but the most recent infection is the first in Kerala. .. The state is currently fighting a surge in COVID-19 cases, with more than 13,000 reported infections on Friday. a One-third of India’s daily 43,393 cases recorded that day.

