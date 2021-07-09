England’s R numbers increase as Covid infection rates rise to their highest levels since February

COVID-19 As the latest figures show, levels are increasing in all UK countries.

In Scotland, it is estimated that 1 in 100 private households will be infected with Covid-19 during the week leading up to July 3. This is the highest level since the week leading up to January 16th, up from 1 in 150 last week.

Approximately 1 in 160 private households in the UK Coronavirus for the week up to July 3 – increased from 1 in 260 in the previous week, the highest level since February 19.

In Northern Ireland, the latest estimate is 1 in 300, up from 1 in 670, the highest from the week to April 3rd.

For Wales, the latest estimate is 1 in 340, up from 1 in 450 last week, the highest level since the week until February 27.

It does not include people who live in long-term care facilities or hospitals.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS), the proportion of people who test positive for Covid-19 is estimated to be increasing in all parts of England.

According to the latest government figures, the UK’s R number has increased slightly, between 1.2 and 1.5, so the latest figures are out.

R represents the average number of people who continue to be infected with each Covid-19 positive.

If the number is above 1, the outbreak can increase exponentially, but below 1, it means that the epidemic is shrinking.

On average, for every 10 infected people, 12 to 15 people will be infected if the R number is 1.2 to 1.5.

The rate of increase is 3% to 7%, which means that the number of new infections is increasing by 3% to 7% daily.

On the other hand, in northeastern England and northwestern England, the proportion of people in the areas most likely to test positive for coronavirus in the week leading up to July 3 was the highest. About 1 in 80 people.

The lowest estimate for eastern England was 1 in 350.

Increased infection rates occur when planning is in place To enable more overseas travel And we may be wary of countries that are anticipating the influx of British people seeking the sun.

Listen to the latest Coronavirus Podcast:

In the week ending July 3, 2021, cases of delta variant (B.1.617.2) continued to increase in England, Wales, Scotland and in Northern Ireland. The Delta variant continues to be the most common variant throughout the UK.

Sarah Crofts, Head of Analytical Output for the Covid-19 Infection Survey, said:

“These increases are widespread in all regions and age groups of England, similar to the levels seen in February last year.

“It is important to keep a close watch on the data as the vaccine continues to roll and the restrictions are lifted further.”

Modeling infection levels for different age groups in the United Kingdom, ONS said that infection rates increased in all groups.

It is estimated that about 1 in 45 people between grades 12 and 24 was infected with Covid-19 in the week leading up to July 3, showing the highest positive rate in any age group.