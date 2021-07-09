Pfizer seeks approval for booster COVID shots, but US agency takes time-consumer health news

Friday, July 9, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Pfizer and its partner BioNTech seek approval for booster COVID-19 shots on Thursday to begin research on represcription vaccines targeting highly contagious delta mutants I announced that.

“Based on all the data so far, we continue to believe that a third dose is likely to be needed within 6-12 months of complete vaccination,” said a highly protected double dose. The company behind the vaccine says. In the statement.

Pfizer-BioNTech said there is evidence that vaccine protection remains “high” but can weaken over time. The emergence of new coronavirus variants could also lead to the need for boosters, the two companies said.

But just hours after the announcement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a rare collaboration that Americans still don’t need booster shots and companies that make coronavirus vaccines don’t make the final decision. I made a statement that.

Authorities said in a statement, “We will continue to consider and inform the general public as new data become available. If science indicates that science is needed, prepare for booster immunization. I’m doing it. “

“We are fortunate that the United States has a highly effective vaccine that is widely available to people over the age of 12. Fully vaccinated people are currently in circulation in countries such as Delta. Protected from serious illness and death, including variants that are. ”A distributor has been added.

Some experts pushed back Pfizer’s news, calling for the booster decision to be premature.

Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at the Bellevue Hospital Center in New York City, said, “Given the mutants that are circulating at this time, the signs of a third booster or third dose of the mRNA vaccine are actually. No, “he said. New York Times.. “In fact, many of us are wondering if we need a booster.”

“If we are worried about mutants, our best protection is to vaccinate people around the world, and even here to vaccinate people here in the United States for a third mRNA vaccine. It’s not about storing a lot of vaccines, “Gounder added.

“Pfizer looks opportunistic by putting the announcement behind very early undigested data from Israel,” said John Moore, a virologist at Weil Cornell Medicine in New York City. It was. Times.. “When it’s time to use boosters here, the decision isn’t their decision.”

The latest data on the Pfizer vaccine has not yet been published and has not been peer reviewed. The two companies said they plan to submit the findings to the FDA within the next few weeks. CNN report.

Citing data from Israel, Pfizer and BioNTech suggested that “the effectiveness of the vaccine in the prevention of both infections and symptomatic diseases diminished six months after vaccination.”

Israeli health officials estimate that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine provides only 64% efficacy against delta mutants. Times report. It was over 90% of the original virus.

However, Israeli estimates are inconsistent with many other studies that have found that the vaccine works well for all mutants. A recent study showed that mRNA vaccines like Pfizer could provoke a persistent immune response in the body and protect it from the coronavirus for years.

COVID has killed more than 4 million people worldwide

Global coronavirus deaths exceeded 4 million on Thursday, highly contagious Delta variants were found in more than 100 countries, and the World Health Organization warned that countries would relax regulations too soon. I am.

“The numbers may not be perfect, but they’re still truly amazing worldwide,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, Johns Hopkins University.Times..

On Wednesday, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Gebreez, director of the World Health Organization, warned that countries would open too soon.

“In addition to fast-moving mutations and shocking inequality in vaccination, cases and hospitalizations are skyrocketing in so many countries in all parts of the world,” he said in a press conference. Times report.

Maria Van Kerkhove, Technical Lead of WHO’s Health Emergencies Program, said: Washington post report.

In the United States, the rapid spread of the Delta subspecies has led the federal government to dispatch a COVID-19 surge team to provide public health assistance in southwestern Missouri. In Missouri, the virus epidemic is once again filling the beds. CNN report.

The surge in COVID-19 cases was so high in Springfield, Missouri that the Cox Health Hospital system began transferring virus-infected patients to other facilities, providing better personnel. CNN report.

In the past week, Missouri has the second highest number of cases in the country, with 15.5 new cases per 100,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Arkansas claimed the highest rate of 15.7 new cases per 100,000 daily. CNN Said.

“In areas of low vaccination, delta variants are beginning to generate relatively large spikes,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of public health at Brown University in Rhode Island. CNN..

“This was seen in Arkansas, Missouri, Wyoming. Unfortunately, these locations will also increase hospitalizations and deaths,” he said. “And whenever there is an outbreak, it becomes a breeding ground for potentially more subspecies.”

