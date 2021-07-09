Health
Pfizer seeks approval for booster COVID shots, but US agency takes time-consumer health news
Friday, July 9, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Pfizer and its partner BioNTech seek approval for booster COVID-19 shots on Thursday to begin research on represcription vaccines targeting highly contagious delta mutants I announced that.
“Based on all the data so far, we continue to believe that a third dose is likely to be needed within 6-12 months of complete vaccination,” said a highly protected double dose. The company behind the vaccine says. In the statement.
Pfizer-BioNTech said there is evidence that vaccine protection remains “high” but can weaken over time. The emergence of new coronavirus variants could also lead to the need for boosters, the two companies said.
But just hours after the announcement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a rare collaboration that Americans still don’t need booster shots and companies that make coronavirus vaccines don’t make the final decision. I made a statement that.
Authorities said in a statement, “We will continue to consider and inform the general public as new data become available. If science indicates that science is needed, prepare for booster immunization. I’m doing it. “
“We are fortunate that the United States has a highly effective vaccine that is widely available to people over the age of 12. Fully vaccinated people are currently in circulation in countries such as Delta. Protected from serious illness and death, including variants that are. ”A distributor has been added.
Some experts pushed back Pfizer’s news, calling for the booster decision to be premature.
Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at the Bellevue Hospital Center in New York City, said, “Given the mutants that are circulating at this time, the signs of a third booster or third dose of the mRNA vaccine are actually. No, “he said. New York Times.. “In fact, many of us are wondering if we need a booster.”
“If we are worried about mutants, our best protection is to vaccinate people around the world, and even here to vaccinate people here in the United States for a third mRNA vaccine. It’s not about storing a lot of vaccines, “Gounder added.
“Pfizer looks opportunistic by putting the announcement behind very early undigested data from Israel,” said John Moore, a virologist at Weil Cornell Medicine in New York City. It was. Times.. “When it’s time to use boosters here, the decision isn’t their decision.”
The latest data on the Pfizer vaccine has not yet been published and has not been peer reviewed. The two companies said they plan to submit the findings to the FDA within the next few weeks. CNN report.
Citing data from Israel, Pfizer and BioNTech suggested that “the effectiveness of the vaccine in the prevention of both infections and symptomatic diseases diminished six months after vaccination.”
Israeli health officials estimate that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine provides only 64% efficacy against delta mutants. Times report. It was over 90% of the original virus.
However, Israeli estimates are inconsistent with many other studies that have found that the vaccine works well for all mutants. A recent study showed that mRNA vaccines like Pfizer could provoke a persistent immune response in the body and protect it from the coronavirus for years.
COVID has killed more than 4 million people worldwide
Global coronavirus deaths exceeded 4 million on Thursday, highly contagious Delta variants were found in more than 100 countries, and the World Health Organization warned that countries would relax regulations too soon. I am.
“The numbers may not be perfect, but they’re still truly amazing worldwide,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, Johns Hopkins University.Times..
On Wednesday, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Gebreez, director of the World Health Organization, warned that countries would open too soon.
“In addition to fast-moving mutations and shocking inequality in vaccination, cases and hospitalizations are skyrocketing in so many countries in all parts of the world,” he said in a press conference. Times report.
Maria Van Kerkhove, Technical Lead of WHO’s Health Emergencies Program, said: Washington post report.
In the United States, the rapid spread of the Delta subspecies has led the federal government to dispatch a COVID-19 surge team to provide public health assistance in southwestern Missouri. In Missouri, the virus epidemic is once again filling the beds. CNN report.
The surge in COVID-19 cases was so high in Springfield, Missouri that the Cox Health Hospital system began transferring virus-infected patients to other facilities, providing better personnel. CNN report.
In the past week, Missouri has the second highest number of cases in the country, with 15.5 new cases per 100,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Arkansas claimed the highest rate of 15.7 new cases per 100,000 daily. CNN Said.
“In areas of low vaccination, delta variants are beginning to generate relatively large spikes,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of public health at Brown University in Rhode Island. CNN..
“This was seen in Arkansas, Missouri, Wyoming. Unfortunately, these locations will also increase hospitalizations and deaths,” he said. “And whenever there is an outbreak, it becomes a breeding ground for potentially more subspecies.”
For more information
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 vaccination..
Source: New York Times; CNN
Sources
2/ https://consumer.healthday.com/pfizer-says-it-will-seek-approval-for-booster-covid-shot-but-u-s-agencies-balk-2653727438.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]