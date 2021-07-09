How should we respond to deep and sincere praise?No Easy Answer | Zoe Williams

I Don’t watch too much TV in the morning-it’s almost like I smoke cannabis in the morning-and this led me to miss the whole great piece of Lorraine at ITV until Thursday. She was interviewing Professor Sarah Gilbert and Dr. Catherine Green. VaxxersBut more appropriately, from a global perspective, the scientists behind the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is currently being administered 500 million times. Lorraine called them superheroes and they handled it well. However, after that, Shaw’s doctor was unable to contain himself. “I’m a star track,” he said. The amount of hope … the number of lives they saved … the magnitude of their achievement. He worked on resuscitation at a hospital in southern London in the midst of the first wave, reminding him of despair when he thought it would end forever. He personally thanked them, and then he thanked them on behalf of the entire NHS. At this point, he seemed to be at a very real risk of faithfully crawling towards them and kissing the hem of their clothes. It’s all so obviously honest, Gilbert and Green didn’t know where to put them.

It’s hard to admire at the best of times, and there’s no easy answer. We recommend a simple and warm “Thank you” course, but the bigger the praise event, the more exciting the praise. And it’s polite to try to match their excitement, except that you really can’t do it because of their joy. Everything has to do with how great you are. I definitely told the previous people, “I think you’re just great.” These were mostly writers, teachers, or women who once made me curtains, and I noticed they had nothing to say. Back, they can’t agree or disagree, so whenever I wanted to talk to them, I effectively separated them from the conversation.

When the victory was spectacular, as in the case of Gilbert and Green, this was the experience of their rest of their lives, a million times greater. So perhaps the responsibility is not to learn that they receive praise, but to learn that we give it. Everyone should send postcards.