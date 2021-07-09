Health
Vaccines prevent serious illnesses even with “breakthrough” infections | COVID-19
The two major COVID-19 vaccines used in the United States may not be able to prevent rare “breakthrough” infections, but according to a groundbreaking study by researchers at the University of Arizona Medical Services, such Even if it reduces the severity of the disease.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines provided more than 90% protection against infection in a study of 4,000 people (mainly Arizona healthcare professionals and first responders).
In addition, the researchers concluded that the vaccine shortened the course of the disease by half and reduced serious symptoms by 58%.
The study, triggered by a recent superspreading event at Linden Dancehall, reported that 22 out of 70 people were infected with COVID-19, 9 of whom were partially or completely vaccinated. It has been. Navajo County and state health officials have not confirmed the infection, but have begun contact tracing efforts based on media coverage of the incident. It is reported that several people were hospitalized and one died.
The latest Arizona study supports other studies showing that vaccines prevent infections and serious illnesses. This is very important in the face of the rapid spread of the delta variant that devastated India in Arizona. Other studies suggest that Pfizer, Modana, Astra Zenica, Johnson & Johnson vaccines remain effective against delta mutants, especially when it comes to hospitalization and mortality prevention.
According to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, a UArizona Health Sciences study followed 156 unvaccinated, 11 partially vaccinated, and 5 fully vaccinated.
Researcher Dr. Jeff Burgess said: “If you get vaccinated, there is about a 90% chance that you will not get COVID-19. Even if you get it, there will be less virus in you and your illness will be much milder. May be. “
The messenger RNA Moderna and Pfizer vaccines present the immune system with spike proteins that the virus uses to infect cells. This provokes a reaction in the immune system that prepares the body’s defenses for the encounter with the actual virus.
A single dose of the two-shot vaccine reduced the viral load by 40% compared to those who did not receive the vaccine. Viral load plays an important role in the severity of the disease.
The virus was detected in infected vaccinated people for only one week. Without vaccination, the virus continued to circulate in the system for more than two weeks. Among vaccinated people, the risk of developing fever and other serous symptoms was reduced by 58%.
The study found that a single dose of the vaccine provided 81% protection against infection and a second dose increased protection to 91%.
University researchers have relied on $ 7 million in federal funding for ongoing AZ HEROES research and have been funded for the second year.
“We are happy about it because we are seeing the same high level of vaccine efficacy,” said Dr. Burgess.
“But more importantly, we added some measurements of infection severity in vaccinated people compared to unvaccinated people, and measured the amount and duration of the virus. is.”
Karen Lutrick, a member of the research team, said, “I am deeply grateful to all the participants of AZ HEROES and RECOVER because they and their work cannot share this information.”
For more information on our ongoing efforts to research and recruit participants, please visit: azheroes.arizona.edu..
The study highlights the power of vaccines, as delays in state vaccination campaigns and the rapid spread of new, more dangerous delta variants have warned public health officials.
Delta variants currently account for a quarter of US cases and are spreading rapidly in Arizona. The Delta variant, first identified in India, can be twice as infectious as the original strain identified in Wuhan, China. Some evidence suggests that it can cause more serious illnesses and make children more susceptible to infection. The recently identified “DeltaPlus” strain may also prove to be more resistant to front-line therapies such as the use of monoclonal antibodies.
A study in the medical journal The Lancet suggested that people infected with the Delta strain had an 85% higher hospitalization rate than other strains.
Fortunately, current vaccines appear to be very effective against Delta strains.
A preprint study by the British Public Health Service proved that two doses of Pfizer vaccine were 96% effective in preventing hospitalization of people infected with the Delta strain. Even a single dose of Pfizer vaccine has proven to be 92% effective in preventing hospitalization. The Moderna vaccine is expected to have similar effects, while the Astra Zenica and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have only slightly less effect.
Studies suggest that delta mutants are more likely to cause “breakthrough infections” among vaccinated people, even if they do not result in hospitalization.
As a result, health officials have doubled the appeal to people to get vaccinated.
In Arizona, cases have increased for several weeks, including an average daily increase of 14% over the past two weeks. The state reports about 500 new cases daily, with per capita infection rates about twice the national average.
Nationally, 47% of US residents are fully vaccinated, compared to about 43% in Arizona, a state and country far from the relative safety of “herd immunity.”
Navajo County remains one of the state’s hotspots, despite a 10% reduction in daily cases over the past two weeks. The county has an average of 13 new infections per 100,000 people per day, almost double the state-wide average.
In Apache County, new daily cases have decreased by 14% in the last two weeks, averaging 5 per 100,000 daily, below the state average.
Meanwhile, Gila County experienced a relapse. The number of cases increased by 25% to 8 per 100,000. This is slightly above the state average and twice the national average.
Approximately 48% of Navajo County residents, 58% of Apache County residents, and 45% of Gila County residents are fully vaccinated.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.paysonroundup.com/covid-19/vaccines-prevent-serious-disease-even-in-breakthrough-infections/article_c4eb62a0-ab76-5e65-8f80-100e5aa22ba2.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]