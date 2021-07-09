Women Accidentally Disseminate Vaccine Misinformation in Microchip “Joke” Viral Video

A video shared online jokingly that a pet’s microchip reader could detect a COVID vaccine accidentally disseminated false information after users took it seriously.

This video was originally posted by TikTok user jasmine_0708, capturing a colleague scanning the arm of another colleague and, of course, showing the result “ID not found”.

“This is my vaccinated arm,” the woman urged her to scan it. When they scan her other arm, the chip is detected and its ID is displayed on the machine. A woman is shocked and appears to hold her hand over her mouth.

In the comments, TikTok users confirmed that the entire video was a joke and wrote: [under the sleeve].. Please put your own load. “

“It’s one thing to like and comment on my TikTok, like the real thing, but it’s ridiculous to contact me when I’m at work. You believe in anything on the internet. “She writes.

The video received over a million high ratings, and the comedy element was obvious, but many believed it. “That’s why I didn’t have a COVID. [vaccine] I’ll never take a shot. “

“It’s been their plan for a long time. It’s very sad what will happen in the future,” another added.

Social media accounts on various platforms continued to share videos without a disclaimer of their legitimacy.Ann Instagram An account called “time to awake” with more than 28,000 followers reposted the video at the end of June, writing “What are your thoughts on this?”

Instagram flagged the video as “missing context” in a pop-up banner, saying “an independent fact checker says misinformation in this post can mislead people.” I added.

But the warning did not stop people from believing it, one believer wrote: “You should have listened to your conspiracy theorist’s friends. We will warn them that they lacked everything. It was made.”

The conspiracy theories surrounding the COVID vaccine have been widespread in many people since the beginning of the pandemic. Including speculation The number of microchips in the vaccine and often point your finger Microsoft Founder Bill Gates has made a significant contribution to the Foundation’s efforts to find vaccines.

Such theories have been consistently exposed by various people and organizations.on CBS this morningDr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, answered a question about TikTok-born theory that coins on his arms point to chips, saying, “It’s ridiculous. We inject chips. Not done. Injecting what we are doing is effective against something that keeps us safe and has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans in the last 15 months. This is an incredible scientific advance. “

At TikTok, the theory that suggests that vaccines make your arm magnetic has plagued apps in recent months, with many believing that it indicates the presence of a chip.Experts including CDC, The coins on the arms are caused by the natural oils of the skin, proving that they can occur without a vaccine.

June 6th, TikTok user Rob Marrocco I tried to prove Magnet theory by first coating his arm with baby powder to prove that it is not from sticky skin. The attempt failed, and the magnet in turn simply fell off his arm.

“Everyone wants to secretly know that something bigger than the real thing read on the internet is really true, but I’m another sucker and everything I know before doing it. I started talking to someone. Test myself. ” Newsweek In June.

But unlike those who shared the pet chip video, Morocco believed that magnets had nothing to do with tracking chips. Off, or something like that … my heart immediately said, “Oh, maybe because there’s a lot of blood in that area, because of that pain … and the magnet sticks to the iron of my blood. Are you doing it? ” Looking back, yes, it’s a bit of a stretch, “he said.