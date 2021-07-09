Health
Women Accidentally Disseminate Vaccine Misinformation in Microchip “Joke” Viral Video
A video shared online jokingly that a pet’s microchip reader could detect a COVID vaccine accidentally disseminated false information after users took it seriously.
This video was originally posted by TikTok user jasmine_0708, capturing a colleague scanning the arm of another colleague and, of course, showing the result “ID not found”.
“This is my vaccinated arm,” the woman urged her to scan it. When they scan her other arm, the chip is detected and its ID is displayed on the machine. A woman is shocked and appears to hold her hand over her mouth.
In the comments, TikTok users confirmed that the entire video was a joke and wrote: [under the sleeve].. Please put your own load. “
“It’s one thing to like and comment on my TikTok, like the real thing, but it’s ridiculous to contact me when I’m at work. You believe in anything on the internet. “She writes.
The video received over a million high ratings, and the comedy element was obvious, but many believed it. “That’s why I didn’t have a COVID. [vaccine] I’ll never take a shot. “
“It’s been their plan for a long time. It’s very sad what will happen in the future,” another added.
Social media accounts on various platforms continued to share videos without a disclaimer of their legitimacy.Ann Instagram An account called “time to awake” with more than 28,000 followers reposted the video at the end of June, writing “What are your thoughts on this?”
Instagram flagged the video as “missing context” in a pop-up banner, saying “an independent fact checker says misinformation in this post can mislead people.” I added.
But the warning did not stop people from believing it, one believer wrote: “You should have listened to your conspiracy theorist’s friends. We will warn them that they lacked everything. It was made.”
The conspiracy theories surrounding the COVID vaccine have been widespread in many people since the beginning of the pandemic. Including speculation The number of microchips in the vaccine and often point your finger Microsoft Founder Bill Gates has made a significant contribution to the Foundation’s efforts to find vaccines.
Such theories have been consistently exposed by various people and organizations.on CBS this morningDr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, answered a question about TikTok-born theory that coins on his arms point to chips, saying, “It’s ridiculous. We inject chips. Not done. Injecting what we are doing is effective against something that keeps us safe and has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans in the last 15 months. This is an incredible scientific advance. “
At TikTok, the theory that suggests that vaccines make your arm magnetic has plagued apps in recent months, with many believing that it indicates the presence of a chip.Experts including CDC, The coins on the arms are caused by the natural oils of the skin, proving that they can occur without a vaccine.
June 6th, TikTok user Rob Marrocco I tried to prove Magnet theory by first coating his arm with baby powder to prove that it is not from sticky skin. The attempt failed, and the magnet in turn simply fell off his arm.
“Everyone wants to secretly know that something bigger than the real thing read on the internet is really true, but I’m another sucker and everything I know before doing it. I started talking to someone. Test myself. ” Newsweek In June.
But unlike those who shared the pet chip video, Morocco believed that magnets had nothing to do with tracking chips. Off, or something like that … my heart immediately said, “Oh, maybe because there’s a lot of blood in that area, because of that pain … and the magnet sticks to the iron of my blood. Are you doing it? ” Looking back, yes, it’s a bit of a stretch, “he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.newsweek.com/tiktok-misinformation-vaccine-covid-conspiracy-theories-microchip-1608261
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]