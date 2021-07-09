What COVID-19 and rheumatoid arthritis have in common can lead to new treatment strategies for long-term COVID





Severe COVID-19 and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) share some common pathogenic mechanisms, according to a new study. Published on JCI Insight and led by the University of Glasgow’s Center for Inflammatory Arthritis (RACE) in collaboration with the Italian Foundation Fondazione A. Gemelli IRCCS, the findings of this study are severe COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 syndrome, or long COVID. Researchers Rheumatoid arthritis Patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 Joint pain Inflammation suggesting similarities between COVID-19 and rheumatism arthritis.. In this study, researchers identified specific pathogenic macrophage clusters (a special group of cells) in the lungs of patients with severe COVID-19 and in the joints of patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Macrophages are immune cells that swallow and destroy pathogens, causing cells to die, but when overactivated, they induce pathogens in tissues. Details Molecular research We have shown that these specialized cells produce a mediator called SPP1. Blood levels of this mediator are high in COVID-19 patients, especially high levels predicting the patient’s transition to intensive care. By investigating the mechanism of SPP1, this mediator was found to promote multiple features of the pathogenic inflammatory response that characterize severe COVID-19. This study also provides insight into the mechanism of post-COVID-19 syndrome or long COVID. The authors found that some COVID-19 patients who recovered and were virus-negative but had persistent symptoms remained in the blood of SPP1 despite normalized levels of other pro-inflammatory mediators. I found that the level was abnormally high. Dr. Mariola Kurowska-Stolarska of the University of Glasgow said: “Our research is promising because understanding these mechanisms that drive the function of COVID-19 can open up new therapeutic strategies for severe COVID-19. “Our findings also suggest that the pathogenic function of SPP1 may contribute to long-term COVID-19, and if so, this makes SPP1 an increasingly common syndrome potential. Identify as a therapeutic target. “ Lucy McDonald, a RACE Ph.D. student and one of the first lead authors of the study, said: “Understanding this commonality identified SPP1 as a potential therapeutic target. The current goal is how SPP1-positive macrophages and their mediators are involved in long COVID-19 symptom spectra such as musculoskeletal pain. Our goal is to improve the treatment of patients with COVID-19 and after COVID-19, as well as RA patients. “ Dr. Caroline Ilot, Head of Research for Arthritis, said: “In both rheumatoid arthritis and COVID-19, Immune system It attacks the body’s own tissues, causing inflammation and damage. This study is a step in understanding why inflammation persists in both rheumatoid arthritis and COVID-19 and may provide potential targets for future treatment of both conditions. “Understanding our immune system is the key to helping 18 million people who experience arthritis-related pain and malaise. Compared to arthritis research funding, arthritis as well as long-term COVID It may unleash the prospect of future treatment. “ A study “COVID-19 and RA share the SPP1 bone marrow pathway that drives PD-L1pos neutrophils and CD14pos monocytes” is published in JCI Insight. Diversion of rheumatic drugs for COVID-19 For more information:

Lucy MacDonald et al, COVID-19 and RA share the SPP1 bone marrow pathway that drives PD-L1 + neutrophils and CD14 + monocytes. JCI Insight (2021). DOI: 10.1172 / jci.insight.147413

