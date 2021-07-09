Stem cells can be protected from viruses in the same way as plants and insects-ScienceDaily





Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute have discovered an important mechanism previously thought to have disappeared with the evolution of mammals, which helps protect mammalian stem cells from RNA viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 and Zika virus. did. Scientists suggest that this could one day be used to develop new antiviral therapies.

When infecting a host, the virus invades cells to replicate. For most mammalian cells, the first line of protection is a protein called interferon. However, stem cells lacked the ability to elicit an interferon response, and there was uncertainty about how they would protect themselves. In their study, Science Today (July 8), scientists are instructed to analyze genetic material from mouse stem cells and build a protein named antiviral dicer (aviD) that cleaves viral RNA and prevents RNA virus replication. I found that it was included. This form of protection is called RNA interference and is a method that is also used in plant and invertebrate cells. Caetano Reis e Sousa, author and group leader at Crick’s Institute for Immunobiology, said: Long before the history of mammals, until the evolutionary tree splits. For some reason, all mammalian cells have the innate ability to trigger this process, but it seems to be trusted only by stem cells. “We hope to learn more about this process and uncover the secrets of the immune system, opening up new possibilities for drug development to harness the body’s natural ability to fight infections.” In laboratory experiments in which genetically engineered human cells were exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus was 3 minutes longer when aviD was present in the cells than when researchers removed the protein. Infected 1 stem cell. Scientists also found that when mini-cerebral organoids are grown from mouse embryonic stem cells and infected with Zika virus, organoids containing avidD grow faster and produce less viral material than organoids that do not contain this protein. discovered. Similarly, when the organoid was infected with SARS-CoV-2, few stem cells were infected with the aviD organoid. Enzo Poirier, author and postdoctoral fellow at Crick’s Immunobiology Laboratory, said, “The reason why stem cells use this different defense mechanism remains a mystery. Mammals, including humans, can cause excessive harm to stem cells through the interferon process. , Evolved to protect these precious cells from this damage. There is still a lot of uncertainty about how these cells are protected from the virus, and we are excited to investigate further. I will. “ Researchers will continue this study to create a mouse model that can further study the effects and importance of aviD on mammalian stem cells.

Story source: material Provided by Francis Click Institute.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210708143923.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos