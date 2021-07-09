The largest study shows that children have a very low risk of serious illness

Credit: Agilent / CC0 public domain



According to the most comprehensive analysis of public health data led by a team of researchers, including Dr., the risk of severe illness and death from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is high in children and teenagers. Is low. Rachel Harwood of the University of Liverpool.

However, infection with COVID-19 increases the likelihood of serious illness in the most vulnerable young people, those with existing medical conditions or severe disabilities, but these risks remain low overall.

Preliminary findings from the UCL and three new preprint studies from the University of Liverpool, the University of Bristol, and the University of York have been submitted to the UK Joint Commission on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) and Department of Health (DHSC). I will. World Health Organization (WHO) to inform the policy of vaccines and shields under the age of 18. The study has not seen the effects of COVID for a long time.

A preprint study published on a medRxiv server found that 251 young people under the age of 18 in the United Kingdom were admitted to the COVID-19 intensive care unit during the first year of the pandemic (until the end of February 2021). It was.

Researchers trying to determine absolute risk say that this equals about one in 50,000 young people in that age group in the United Kingdom being hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19 during that period. Said.

Individually looking at PIMS-TS, a rare pediatric inflammatory syndrome caused by COVID-19, researchers found that 309 adolescents were admitted to the intensive care unit in this condition. This corresponds to the absolute risk of 1 in 38,911.

A linked preprint study published on the ResearchSquare server and examining UK data concluded that 25 children and adolescents died as a result of COVID-19. This corresponds to an absolute risk of death from COVID-19 of 1 in 481,000. Or two millionths.

Professor Russell Viner (UCL Great Ormond Street Child Health Institute), the lead author of the two studies, said: “These new studies show that the risk of serious illness and death from SARS-CoV-2 is very low in children and adolescents.

“High-risk adolescents are those who are also at high risk for winter viruses and other illnesses, that is, those with multiple health conditions and complex disabilities, although COVID-19 is a risk for people in these groups. It is higher than diseases such as influenza (seasonal influenza).

“Our new discoveries are important because they inform us of shield guidance for young people and decisions on immunization of teenagers and children, not only in the UK but also internationally.”

Lead author Dr. Joseph Ward, UCL Great Ormond Street Institute for Pediatric Health, said: “Factors associated with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 appear to be nearly consistent in both children and adults. Black adolescents compared to white, and diabetes, asthma, cardiovascular disease, etc. Intensive care is given among healthy young people. Young people with multiple conditions were at greatest risk.

“These conditions were also risk factors for other illnesses that led to hospitalization for intensive care, but to a lesser extent than COVID-19.”

Dr. Rachel Harwood (University of Liverpool), the lead author of the third preprint study, said: “Our meta-analysis found similar risk factors to other studies, but also found that obesity increased the risk of severe COVID-19 infections, which we have long known in adults. It used to be, but it is becoming an important risk for children and adolescents. “

Lead author Dr. Clare Smyth (University of Bristol) said: “Only 40% of children and adolescents who tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of death actually died of COVID-19, suggesting that the risk is lower than simple numbers. Complex neuropathy Children and adolescents with had the highest risk of death. “

Senior author Professor Lorna Fraser (University of York) said: “It is important to remember that the risks for all children and adolescents are very low. Even if higher risks are found in some groups with serious medical problems, these risks are still very high. It was small. Compared to the risks seen in adults. “

Dr. Elizabeth Whittaker (Imperial College London) said: “It’s encouraging that these findings reflect clinical experience in the hospital. Few children are seriously ill. This data covers until February 2021, but recently Delta. Variant. We hope this data will be reassuring for children, young people and their families. “

A UCL-led study examined UK hospitalization data for young people from 2015 to 2021 and linked it to data on intensive care, mortality, and admission to PCR tests.

By examining pre-pandemic data, researchers were able to compare the risk of serious illness in adolescents with SARS-CoV-2 to all other causes and, in particular, the risk of severe illness due to influenza.

In another preprint study, researchers found the National Infant Mortality Database, a mandatory UK reporting system to identify all children and adolescents who died after SARS-CoV-2 infection by the end of February 2021. I checked the data of (NCMD). Sixty-one children died on a positive diagnosis, but researchers reviewed clinical records and determined that only 25 of these died. Children (41%) died as a result of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a third linked preprint paper published this week highlighted 81 existing studies assessing the risk factors for serious illness and death from COVID-19 in adolescents.It found a higher risk Young people People who were obese, had multiple health conditions, or had a cardiac or neurological condition. In these analyzes, the risk, especially the risk of death, was higher than the national data in English. The authors suggest that this likely reflects a bias in the published literature, but also includes studies from resource-poor environments with high mortality.

For more information:

JL Ward et al, risk factors for admission and death in intensive care units for children and adolescents admitted with COVID-19 and PIMS-TS in the UK in the first year of the pandemic, medRxiv (2021). JL Ward et al, risk factors for admission and death in intensive care units for children and adolescents admitted with COVID-19 and PIMS-TS in the UK in the first year of the pandemic,(2021). DOI: 10.1101 / 2021.07.01.21259785 Claire Smith et al., Deaths of British Children and Adolescents After SARS-CoV-2 Infection in the First Year of the Pandemic: A National Survey Using Linked Essential Child Death Report Data, medRxiv (2021). DOI: 10.21203 / rs.3.rs-689684 / v1 Rachel Harwood et al, Children and Adolescents at High Risk of Serious Disease and Death After SARS-CoV-2 Infection: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Individual Patients, medRxiv (2021). DOI: 10.1101 / 2021.06.30.21259763