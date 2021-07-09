Dear Doctor: Do I Need to Take Osteopenia Medications?





Dear Dr. Cockroach: I am a healthy 80 year old woman except for the diagnosis of osteopenia. My GP prescribed my osteopenia medication. I have periodontal disease and my periodontal specialist advises me not to take medication for osteopenia due to deterioration of my jawbone. I think I’m in a losing situation. After consulting with a physician, he said he was worried about hip fractures unless he took medicine for osteopenia. I don’t want to miss the chance that my chin will deteriorate. What are your thoughts on the best course of action? -GM Answer: Osteopenia, also known as low bone density, is a risk factor for osteoporosis. The risk of developing a fracture is a person’s age and gender, height and weight, bone density test results, and certain other medical conditions such as previous fractures, use of glucocorticoids such as prednisone, smoking, and rheumatoid arthritis. It depends on the presence of risk factors. Fracture risk is usually estimated by FRAX tools (www.sheffield.ac.uk/FRAX/). If the estimated hip fracture risk is 3% or the combined risk of fracture is 20%, drug therapy is usually recommended. Obtaining FRAX results is an important number needed to support informed decision making. Accurate results of bone density are needed. If the risk is not very high and medication is recommended, there are many things you can do to increase bone density. These include proper dietary calcium, vitamin D supplementation, regular exercise, especially weight-supporting and strengthening exercise, and avoidance of smoking and excess alcohol. Home assessments to reduce the risk of falls may be beneficial. If the risk of fracture is already above the above threshold, medication is usually prescribed in addition to lifestyle treatment. Absorption-suppressing treatments such as alendronate (Fosamax) and other bisphosphonates increase the risk of jawbone damage. Given what your periodontologist recommends, avoid these drugs as well as denosumab (Prolia), which works similarly by reducing bones. absorption. I’m not an expert, but I would like to consider treating with drugs like teriparatide, which are used to treat jawbone necrosis. This drug works by stimulating bone growth and has an excellent safety record. Osteoporosis treatment and prevention specialists are colleagues to help physicians refer to. Most commonly, these are endocrinologists, some of whom specialize in bone metabolism. Dear Dr. Cockroach: Blood bank nurses have a hard time finding veins in either arm every time I donate platelets. I drank a lot of water the day before and it was 16 ounces that day, but I’m out of luck. Is there anything I can do to make it easier to find veins? Is weight related to that? -NK Answer: In addition to hydration, keeping your arms warm will make your veins more prominent. It’s a good idea to keep your arms down (under your heart) for a while. Overweight people may have veins that are difficult to find, but this is not always the case. * * * Dr. Roach regrets not being able to answer the individual letters, but incorporate them into the column as much as possible.Readers can email questions [email protected] Alternatively, send an email to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL32803. (C) 2021 North America Syndicate Inc.

