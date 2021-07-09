Lake of the Ozarks is a hotspot for COVID due to the proliferation of delta variant cases





Cases are skyrocketing in counties around popular summer spots as vaccination rates remain low

Camden County, Missouri — One of Missouri’s most popular summer destinations is now considered a COVID-19 hotspot. The state health department has issued recommendations to the counties around Lake of the Ozarks. The Camden, Miller, and Morgan counties are considered viral hotspots due to the proliferation of delta variants among unvaccinated populations. According to the report, all three counties were below the state-wide immunization rate of 45.1% as of Friday morning. Missouri Health Department and Senior Services Dashboard.. Percentage of residents starting vaccination: Camden 35.9%

Mirror 24.4%

Morgan 29.9% Health Department hotspot recommendations warn travelers, visitors and residents that cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in the region, and delta variants are the driving force behind the surge. .. “Miller, Morgan, and Camden counties also increased last week at 38, 41, and 81, respectively. Diseases are expected to spread from southwestern Missouri to the Lake of the Ozarks region. Miller, Morgan, and Camden. The county’s forecast rate could more than triple in the coming weeks, “said the advisory.Read the complete advisory about Health Department website.. read more: Find a vaccine clinic in your area Cases are on the rise, with hospital beds filling up in parts of the state. There is a shortage of ventilators in southwestern Missouri Hospital renting a machine from Mercy in St. Louis And Send patients to the two largest cities in the state.. More young people are getting sick and more people are getting sick sooner, health officials said. Greene County, where Springfield is located, recently reported 240 new cases a day. “We’re not a huge community. It’s so many that we haven’t seen these numbers since the surge in December and January,” said Springfield-Greene County Health Department Deputy Director. One Katie Towns said. Virus concerns continue from the south of Springfield to the popular tourist destination of Branson and its surrounding Tanny County. Health officials are worried as the summer season continues and more visitors come to the area. Over the past seven days, Tanny County has reported a 21% increase in cases of COVID-19. Officials said residents were hesitant to be shot. Only 29.7% of them started the vaccination process. “It does a sort of range,” said Lisa Marshall, director of health at Tanny County. “Maybe they just want to wait and see, or are they not ready yet? Maybe they aren’t the vaccinated people, and how quickly the vaccine was developed. I heard a little concern. “ Relation: Governor of Missouri does not want help with door-to-door vaccines Doctors warn that travel destinations with low vaccinations and high cases may become new breeding grounds for other strains. “This will continue to happen. It could peak here and then spread elsewhere. If you don’t get enough vaccination, there will probably be another variant that is worse. That’s exactly how the virus works, “said Dr. Howard Jarvis, Medical Director of the Cox Health Emergency Department. Lincoln County is the only jurisdiction in the St. Louis region with immunization rates of less than 30%. If you need more information about the vaccine, or if it helps you find the nearest clinic, contact VACCINE at 314-425-5355 or See our full coverage here.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

