Only two people under the age of 50 who received double vaccination died from the delta mutant
Only two fully vaccinated persons under the age of 50 died from the Delta variant Coronavirus, New numbers will be displayed.
This is one of a total of 5,600 double jabs under the age of 50 who had the disease in the United Kingdom by June 21st.
Among people over the age of 50 with a delta variant, 116 out of 5,234 died.
Overall, by July 5, 259 of the 170,063 Delta cases had died. UK Public Health Services (PHE) Technical Briefing Released on Friday.
Meaghan Kall, a PHE epidemiologist, wrote on Twitter: The case fatality rate in this case is 0.2% – Means that every 1,000 cases in Delta kill two people – down from 0.3% two weeks ago, “very encouraging”.
New figures, which also show that 313 of the 10,834 double-jab people were hospitalized overnight as of June 21, further demonstrate that the vaccine weakens the link between infection and serious illness. I will. 60% increase in highly infectious delta variants..
This was after Health Minister Sajid Javid said he was “comfortable” with the schedule to end the blockade in England. Currently set on July 19th, Boris Johnson Monday – Despite the surge in cases.
“Despite the rise in infectious diseases, we are very pleased with the plans we have set,” Javid told the local government association.
“I think it will be much higher than it is today by July 19th. I think it will be even higher in August.
“But it’s the vaccine that works, which gives us confidence.”
Johnson had previously said it was likely to reach 50,000 a day by July 19 across the UK, and Havid went a step further. 100,000 a day after the restriction is lifted..
Rishi Sunak tells workers to return to the office
Travel agencies see a surge in amber list bookings after the announcement of the quarantine
Scientists warned Thursday: Thousands of people will die if the blockade ends on July 19 as planned... Johnson was warned: “People who claim too much victory will fail.”
However, summer unlocking is endorsed by Professor Chris Whitty, Britain’s most prominent COVID scientist. He said it would be more advantageous to lift the blockade in the summer than in the fall due to seasonal pressure on the NHS.
Scientist Niall Ferguson, who modeled to impose the first blockage on the prime minister last March, also said this week that lifting the blockage is “gambling” but “justified.”
