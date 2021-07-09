COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 7 recovery 9 times on Friday

Jump destination: Hospitalization – – Outbreak – – Vaccination and testing – – Ontario – – Elgin and Oxford – – Huron and Perth – – Sarnia and Lambton

The· Middlesex-London Health Unit 7 new reports COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) As with Thursday, the number of cases on Friday was 12,620.



MLHU reported nine recoveries, for a total of 12,337. There are at least 57 active cases.

The death toll remains at 226.

read more: Ontario enters step 3 of COVID-19 resumption plan on July 16 earlier than expected

Four more variant cases have been flagged for a total of 3,501.



The story continues under the ad

The breakdown of variant cases is as follows.

3,361 cases of the first confirmed alpha variant (B.1.1.7) in the United Kingdom

96 first confirmed gamma (P.1) variants in Brazil

37 cases of the first delta (B.1.617.2) variant identified in India

Two Cases of Beta (B.1.351) Variants First Confirmed in South Africa

A Case of Kappa (B.1.617.1) Mutant First Identified in India

One case of the Zeta (P.2) variant first identified in Brazil

Also, there are two cases listed only as B.1.617, down from three, and one case listed as B.1.617.3.

read more: Canada says CBSA to see more travelers on the first weekend of relaxed COVID-19 rules

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 11,421 COVID-19 cases have been identified in London, 360 in Middlesex Center and 334 in Strathroy-Caradoc.



For more information, see Health Unit Middlesex-Summary of COVID-19 Cases in London page.

















5:30

Vaccine Passport to Booster Shot: All New Features of COVID News





Vaccine Passport to Booster Shot: All New Features of COVID News



Hospitalization

The London Health Sciences Center states that as of Friday, it is treating 12 inpatients with COVID-19 and less than 5 in the ICU.

The story continues under the ad

Of these, patients receiving acute care do not come from outside the region, and less than five ICUs come from outside the region. To protect patient privacy, LHSC will only provide a specific number if there are more than five.

read more: When will the pandemic end? Globally, it’s hard to say.In Canada — Soon

Currently, less than 5 staff members have COVID-19.

At St. Joseph Healthcare London, the organization does not report current COVID-19 cases among patients or staff.

Institutional outbreak

MLHU does not report systematic outbreaks, but there are related outbreaks Indoor rally at the Church of the Embassy of Christ At 1472 Dundas Street in London.

As of Thursday, 6 cases were associated with the outbreak.

Anyone who attended an indoor rally in the church between June 20th and June 30th was asked to monitor the symptoms of COVID-19 and test for any symptoms.

















2:01

Quebec will implement COVID-19 vaccine passport system by September





Quebec will implement COVID-19 vaccine passport system by September



Vaccination and testing

As of the end of July 3, 76.7% of residents over the age of 12 had at least one vaccination and 34.8% had been fully vaccinated.

The story continues under the ad

The region has received more than 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

Information on eligibility for second rebooking and how to cancel a booking You can find it on the Health Unit website.

For information on local pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine Found on the state website..

read more: Nova Scotia reports one new case of COVID-19 and updates the state of emergency

Several pop-up walk-in clinics are planned throughout the region.The complete list is Found on the Health Unit website..

The Health Unit also encourages anyone taking a second dose scheduled after the second half of August to attempt to reschedule it in July.

Anyone trying to test to see if they have COVID-19 can find information about The location of the test site on the health unit website..

The positive test rate for this area was 1.3% in the week of June 27th.

The story continues under the ad

Ontario

The state reported 183 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths on Friday.

According to friday report, 50 cases in Waterloo, 24 cases each in the Peel and Gray Bruce areas, 22 cases in Toronto, and 10 cases in the Halton area.

read more: Ontario reports 183 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths

All other local public health departments reported less than 10 new cases in state reports.

The proportion of the fully vaccinated adult population is currently 52.7%, while 78.9% of adults have been vaccinated at least once.

Meanwhile, authorities said the state on Friday Ready to proceed to step 3 July 16th, the COVID-19 resumption plan, is almost a week earlier than previously expected.

The story continues under the ad

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported three new cases and two recovery on Friday, bringing the total to 3,898, with 3,798 listed as resolved, with 17 active cases and 83 deaths.

The number of cases for each municipality is Health unit dashboard..

Three to two people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, including one in the ICU.

Cases of three additional variants were identified, for a total of 819. Of these, 754 are related to alpha variants.

No active organized outbreaks have been reported in this area.

The test positive rate for the region was 0.6% in the week of June 27th.



read more: Outbreaks of COVID-19 in unvaccinated groups, such as children under the age of 12, are very “real”, says Tam.

According to SWPH, 64% of residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine, and 34.7% are fully vaccinated.

All individuals over the age of 12 Online booking portal Or call 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9.9.

The story continues under the ad

The health unit also encourages people to add their name to Same-day vaccination list..

Some pharmacies in the area We continue to provide the COVID-19 vaccine.

















4:14

Dr. Tam is working to reduce COVID-19 vaccination rates in young adults





Dr. Tam is working to reduce COVID-19 vaccination rates in young adults



Huron and Perth

Global News is waiting for Friday’s COVID-19 case data from Hurompers Public Health.

On Thursday, HPPH reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 1,910.

The number of cases by municipality is Health unit dashboard..

Five more collections were recorded, for a total of 1,841.

Currently, 12 cases are active, and the number of deaths remains unchanged at 57.

The story continues under the ad

The number of variant cases has increased by 4 to 323.

read more: The G20 wants to expand its share of the COVID-19 vaccine, but has not taken any new steps.

One is hospitalized with COVID-19.

No active organized outbreaks have been reported in this area.

The test positive rate for the region was 0.9% in the week of June 27th.

As of Friday, 80.3% of residents have been vaccinated at least once and 48.3% have been fully vaccinated, according to HPPH.

Vaccine Eligibility and Reservation Information You can find it on the HPPH website..For more information on booking a second dose of the vaccine, Also on the Health Unit website..

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported one new COVID-19 case and three recovery cases on Friday.

The total number of cases in the area is 3,621, with 14 active cases, 3,545 recovery and 62 deaths. The aggregate of atypical cases in the region increased from 6 to 664 in total.

According to Bluewater Health, only one patient under their treatment has been confirmed to have COVID-19, a decrease from the two patients on Thursday.

The story continues under the ad

The ongoing outbreaks declared on June 25 at the care facility Afton Park Place include less than 5 cases among residents and less than 5 cases among staff or caregivers.

The test positive rate for the region was 0.8% in the week of June 27th.

read more: Quebec reports 77 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations decrease

Residents can book and rebook for COVID-19 vaccine Use the health unit registration page.. People can also call the Vaccine Call Center at 226-254-8222.

Some pharmacies We continue to provide shots of Pfizer and Moderna.

According to Lambton Public Health, 73.5% of adults have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 47.8% of adults have been fully vaccinated.

— Using files from Global News Gabby Rodrigues, Nick Westoll, Matthew Trevisick