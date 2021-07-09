Loss of sleep: Losing only one night will hurt your well-being





“Continuous sleep loss was associated with decreased positive emotions, increased negative emotions, and a higher frequency of physical symptom severity,” said Sumie, lead author of the study, published Monday.・ Lee said. In the annual report of behavioral medicine ..

Lee, an assistant professor at the University of South Florida’s Department of Gerontology and director of the Sleep, Stress, and Health (STEALTH) Lab, studies sleep and the many factors that affect sleep.

However, the daily effects of continuous sleep loss have not been studied very extensively. The new study specifically focused on the daily adverse effects of sleep loss defined as getting less than 6 hours of sleep each night, and whether there is a cumulative effect of repeated sleep loss on daily well-being. ..

“Sleep was one of the unrecognized health consequences, even though it was so closely associated with so many different health consequences,” Lee said. the study The study examined eight consecutive days of diary data from 1,958 adults who participated in the US Middle-aged Survey (MIDUS) conducted between 2004 and 2006. Analysis has shown that loss of sleep even overnight increases negative well-being, both physically and mentally, and decreases positive well-being. In addition, these effects were amplified, especially when multiple consecutive sleep losses after 3 nights. “When sleep loss occurs almost every day, that is, when it’s chronic, it’s when our body and mind can no longer bear it,” Lee said. “Studies have shown that continuous loss of sleep results in incomplete recovery, stress buildup, and poor daily health.” Studies have shown that as the number of consecutive days of sleep loss increases, so does the severity of adverse effects on the body, such as body pain, gastrointestinal problems, sore throat and respiratory symptoms such as runny nose. According to Lee, participants felt the worst physical consequences after losing sleep for six consecutive days. Dr. Banu Kora, an associate professor of psychiatry and psychology at the Mayo Clinic and with a special interest in sleep, said the findings provide a better understanding of the negative effects of sleep deprivation. He was not involved in the study. In addition to what we already know, this study states that “sleep is one of the pillars of health, paying attention to sleep, giving you plenty of sleep opportunities, and feeling you in case of sleep deprivation. Will get worse. ” “This is likely to get worse the more sleep deprived, so sleep is a priority.” Kora said she wanted to see how quickly the negative effects on well-being “calm down” when you return to normal sleep. This study differs from most previous studies in that it uses real-world data instead of studying sleep in the laboratory and provides additional insights with a larger sample size. However, relying on self-reported data rather than objective measurements is not ideal, Kora added. I’m looking forward to According to Lee, people don’t understand how important sleep is to both daily and long-term well-being. She added that optimal adult sleep is important to the health of the general public, as adult sleep routines affect children’s and family’s sleep routines. “We must prioritize sleep in our daily lives,” Lee said. “We are all busy, so sleep is often impaired due to other responsibilities.” According to Kora, the study needs to further investigate whether it helps people sleep longer and helps them feel better. Lee’s long-term goal is to research and develop sleep promotion and intervention programs that are easy for participants to carry out in their daily lives. Her recommendation for individuals to improve their sleep now is to recognize that sleep is one of the three pillars of health alongside diet and exercise. She said that continuing a regular routine that includes good diet and exercise is likely to have a synergistic effect on daily sleep. Lee also recommends sticking to bedtime and wake-up times as consistent as possible.

..

