Of the more than 606,000 U.S. people who died in Covid-19, only 391 were children





Nurses will prepare the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine, a public housing project pop-up site for vulnerable communities in Los Angeles, California, on March 10.Frederick J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images Pfizer said Thursday that the coronavirus vaccine had weakened immunity and began efforts to develop booster doses that would protect people from mutants. “As seen in real-world data released by the Israeli Ministry of Health, vaccines that prevent both infections and symptomatic diseases remain highly effective in preventing serious illnesses, but vaccination. It fell in the next six months, “said CNN in a statement sent by the company in an email. “Furthermore, during this period, the Delta variant is becoming the dominant variant in Israel and many other countries. These findings are consistent with ongoing analysis from the company’s Phase 3 study.” I added. “The defense against serious illnesses remained high for six months, but their effectiveness against symptomatic illnesses declined over time, and the continued emergence of mutants is expected. Pfizer and BioNTech Based on the overall data to date, we believe that a third dose may be beneficial within 6-12 months of the second dose to maintain the highest levels of protection. “ A Pfizer spokesperson later told CNN that the company plans to apply for an emergency use authorization for additional doses from the US Food and Drug Administration in August. The Israeli Ministry of Health said in a statement earlier this week that the effectiveness of Pfizer’s vaccine declined from more than 90% to about 64% as B1.617.2 or delta variants spread. According to the company, the booster immunization of the vaccine developed at BioNTech produces 5-10 times higher levels of neutralizing antibodies than those produced after two doses. In a statement, Pfizer said, “The two companies are hoping to release clearer data sooner than just peer-reviewed journals, and will release the data to the FDA, EMA and other regulators in the coming weeks. I plan to submit it to. “ They are also developing new formulations with booster doses that may provide more complete protection for people from new mutants. “Pfizer and BioNTech believe that a third dose of BNT162b2 may maintain the highest levels of protection against all currently known variants, including Delta, but both companies are wary. We are developing the latest version of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, targeting the delta variant full spike protein, “the company said. Current vaccines target only some of the spike proteins that are part of the virus used to attach to cells. “The first batch of mRNA for trial is already manufactured at BioNTech’s facility in Mainz, Germany. The two companies expect clinical trials to begin in August, subject to regulatory approval. I am. “

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/coronavirus-pandemic-vaccine-updates-07-09-21/h_8ae6ab2abd4cbb17fec31e7febeb9107 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos