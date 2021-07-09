CDC report on how the Delta Variant tore the Oklahoma Gym facility

The· Highly contagious deltacoronavirus mutant Defeating Oklahoma’s gym facility earlier this year, infecting dozens of teens, landing an unvaccinated one in the ICU, and clearly remembering that the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet. I was allowed to.

Low COVID vaccination rates, highly contagious varieties, and disturbingly loose social distancing rules within the facility combine to facilitate outbreaks. According to the CDC report..

The report not only highlights the ongoing risk to children who are vaccinated only if they are 12 years of age or older, but also in Oklahoma, where less than 40% of the population is vaccinated. It also highlights the consequences of pandemic fatigue and low vaccination coverage. .. At the time of Jim’s outbreak, it was less than 25 percent.

“It’s going to be almost two Americas,” said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Told to CNN..

“When these low levels of vaccination are combined with highly prevalent variants, it is common in these individuals to be found in under-vaccinated areas such as states, cities and counties. Blip type. “

The outbreak of Oklahoma most likely began in early April when one or more gymnasts or staff had cases of undetected COVID.

By mid-May, laboratory workers had informed Oklahoma health authorities that they had detected 21 delta specimens collected in central Oklahoma.

According to the CDC report, the name of the facility is not listed. According to the CDC report, public health surveillance data showed that the case was associated with a local gymnastics facility.

A thorough investigation has begun, and health officials have interviewed 21 people and conducted contact tracing. They got a roster of gymnasts and staff and got a schedule of training sessions and gymnastics competitions. This revealed that four gymnasts went to two competitions in other states while they were infected. Investigators searched the Web for the results of those meetings to identify other possible contacts.

By late May, they had tracked 47 COVID-19 cases, 23 gymnasts, 3 staff, and 21 family contacts.

The median age of infected individuals was 14, and the outbreak affected people between the ages of 5-58.

Thankfully, the investigators did not find a secondary spread among the Oklahoma gymnasts participating in out-of-state competitions.

However, it is worrisome that only 4 out of 47 were completely vaccinated and both adults were not vaccinated and were eventually admitted to the hospital.

Teens were not eligible to be vaccinated at the time of the outbreak, but there were 13 people infected with the virus. was Target.

And of the 194 people identified as exposed to the outbreak, 74 were eligible to be vaccinated, but the majority were not.

The report also may have accelerated the outbreak, including non-compliance with quarantine and laboratory guidance, no use of masks among gymnasts, and people wiping out possible cases due to mild symptoms. He emphasized some suspicious practices at one gym.

The facility had a policy of having non-active participants wear masks, but “this policy was not always followed,” the report said.

The facility is also poorly ventilated, staff cycling various groups of people, low COVID-19 vaccination rates, “partially related to age eligibility”, poor contact surfaces There was a lot of cleaning and mixing between class groups.

The outbreak foresaw the aggressive spread of the delta variant. Currently accounts for more than half of all COVID cases In the United States Sending cases that surge again in 24 states..

Lawrence Gostyn, a global health expert at Georgetown University, told The Daily Beast earlier this week: