Antibody injection therapy gives hope to Ozark hospitals as the number of COVID-19 cases surges





Springfield, Missouri (KY3)-New outpatient treatment may eliminate hospitalization for some COVID-19 patients in Ozark. Hospitals are overwhelmed by the ever-increasing number of cases of COVID-19 here in Ozark. Cox Health on Friday reported 105 hospitalizations for the virus. Springfield’s mercy reported an additional 128 hospitalizations. In November, the Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for monoclonal antibody infusion therapy. Patients at high risk may take the drug by outpatient infusion. The provider has been providing treatment for months, but recently stopped using the Bamurani Bimabu Etesebimab Combo. The US Department of Health and Human Services has suspended its distribution. Federal health officials say the treatment was ineffective against the prevailing gamma or beta COVID-19 mutant. Mercy staff said they stopped using the old combo on the same day, June 25th. However, other monoclonal antibody therapies are available in hospitals. The Bolivar Municipal Memorial Hospital soon switched to new combos, casirivimab and imdevimab. CoxHealth staff say they are still using the new combo. Your healthcare provider can refer you to a patient for treatment. The Jordan Valley Community Health Center is waiting for new treatments. Mercy says she has received the drug, but is working on logistics to provide treatment to her patients. “Because this is primarily an outpatient IV drip, we really want to prevent visits and hospitalizations to the emergency room,” said David Wolfrath of Mercy Executive Dir. Of the pharmacy. “So I really want to make it available.” Mercy hopes to start offering treatment in the next few weeks, perhaps as early as next week. Mercy plans to provide it outside the emergency room. “I don’t think this is the perfect cure, but it’s definitely the tool I want to use to slow the spread,” says Wolfrath. “I think we have enough data to think that it will be an effective treatment.” CMH doctors treated 540 patients throughout the pandemic with antibody infusions. They say they are currently treating 7-9 patients 5 days a week. For COVID-19 treatment at home, the CDC recommends over-the-counter medications such as Tylenol, heavy fluids, and rest. Mercy staff say that water is very important for the kidneys to function properly and to help the body handle toxins. According to the Mercy provider, if you have symptoms of COVID-19, you can get equipment to monitor your pulse, oxygen, and blood pressure at home. Talk to your doctor if taking cough medicines or vitamins may boost your immunity. Please email us to report a correction or typo [email protected] Copyright 2021 KY3. all rights reserved.

