15-year-old died in rare COVID-related condition





COVID-19 affects the elderly disproportionately, but in some children, such as Alyssa Simons, the virus can cause fatal conditions. Authorities have warned parents about pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, also known as MIS-C. It causes inflammation in different parts of the body and it is unclear what causes the disease, but many children who have it now have COVID-19 or are around those who tested positive. did. One of those children was Alyssa Simons in North Carolina. According to WSOC, Simons and her family tested positive for COVID-19 in March, and she was almost asymptomatic. However, she began complaining about stomach and back pain, and her parents called 911 after she fell. She was diagnosed with MIS-C and spent 10 days in the hospital, but she seemed to be getting better and was released. Unfortunately, after she got home, she started complaining about the pain again, and her mother told her that she would bring her back to the hospital in the morning. “I woke up and checked her, and she was already gone,” her mother, Shernet Levy, told WSOC. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MIS-C is a rare condition that causes inflammation of the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, or gastrointestinal organs (CDC). There have been 4,196 confirmed cases of MIS-C since June 28, and the CDC reported that 37 of those children had died. The median age is 9 years, and half of the cases involve children between the ages of 5 and 13. Symptoms include abdominal pain, chest tightness, bloody eyes, diarrhea, headache, neck pain, vomiting, and low blood pressure. If your child notices these, it is advisable to contact your doctor immediately. Nickey Stamey’s son, Rohen, 12, was hospitalized a month later with a positive COVID-19 test and few symptoms. At the time, she “did not know what was happening,” so she had never heard of MIS-C until she was hospitalized. “His heart began to take fluid around the pericardial sac and some of the tissue was broken. He couldn’t breathe,” she said. today.. “He was getting the highest levels of oxygen.” Loen was able to recover and go home like most children, but his mother and Simons’ aunt warned their parents and urged the country to take COVID-19 seriously. I will. “COVID-19 isn’t over,” Simons’ aunt Yolanda Johnson told WSOC. “We didn’t stop crying after losing her, but if our story helps save the lives of other children, it makes all the difference to the world. Early detection, rethinking vaccines, It’s available. “

