Michigan health officials have reported 672 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths since Tuesday.
Over the three days, the average number of newly identified cases is 224 per day.
Eighteen of the deaths announced on Friday were identified during a review of important records.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services currently reports a total of 896,067 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a total of 19,801 deaths in Michigan.
MDHHS states that instead of updating state COVID-19 data on weekdays, the data will only be updated on Tuesdays and Fridays.
A total of 278 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus are hospitalized in the state.
As of July 2, 868,294 people in Michigan had recovered from the virus.
As of July 2, 11,472,515 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, with 9,037,062 administered.
As of July 7, 62% of residents have been vaccinated at least once.
On July 1, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the “MI Shot to Win” Sweepstakes. This is a lottery for those who have or will be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.
Sweepstakes include a scholarship draw, a daily draw, and two major draws. One is $ 1 million and the other is $ 2 million.
The $ 50,000 daily draw is open to all eligible residents who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination on the day corresponding to the $ 50,000 daily draw.
The $ 1 million draw is open to those who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine between December 1, 2020 and July 10, 2021. You can participate in the lottery between July 1st and 10th.
In addition, a $ 2 million lottery for vaccinated persons between December 1, 2020 and July 10, 2021 will take place between July 1 and August 3. I will.
There are nine scholarship draws consisting of a four-year MET charity lesson program, each worth $ 55,000. It can be used for university tuition according to the MET Terms of Service.
More: The prizes and rules for the MI Shot to Win Vaccine Sweepstakes are as follows:
Michigan Unlock all extensive COVID-19 epidemic orders About the June 22nd rally and masking.
As of June 22, capacity has increased to 100% in both indoor and outdoor settings, and the state no longer requires residents to wear face masks.
The Governor had previously stated that the state would lift its widespread mask and rally restrictions on July 1.
From June 22nd, all widespread pandemic orders will be lifted. This means that both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals no longer need to cover their faces indoors, allowing restaurants and bars to operate at full capacity.
State The additional order was canceled on June 22nd.
The additional order has been lifted, Effective epidemic orders to protect vulnerable people in correction, long-term care and agriculture will continue..
Whitmer also identified requirements and COVID tests to ensure that high community areas were identified, children were safe at school, and free COVID-19 tests were available. It states that public health measures will continue.
The Governor’s Office cited the plunge in COVID-19 and the rise in vaccination rates as factors in the decision to lift the restrictions sooner than planned.
Michigan Health Authority Masks and social distances are recommended for schools in the coming fall, but they are not required.
According to a Friday news release, they say the goal is to reduce the confusion of face-to-face learning and help protect people who are not completely vaccinated.
