Colorado Health Authorities Investigate Possible Plague Death of 10-Year-Old Girl – CBS Denver





La Plata County, Colorado. (CBS4)- The San Juan Department of Public Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are investigating how residents of La Plata County may have been infected with plague. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed by the La Plata County Coroner’s Office, but health officials suspect that Yersinia pestis is associated with the death of the girl. If confirmed, it will be the state’s first plague death since 2015. read more: Boulder County cat found on bubonic plague-positive late bunny test The· Durango HeraldReported that the deceased was a 10-year-old girl, referring to a letter emailed to members of the 4-H Weaselskin Club on Thursday. “Medical and medical professionals are trying to track where she got sick,” the letter said. “At this point, it’s still unknown.” A letter signed by Mike and Rachael Latham, leaders of the 4-H Weaselskin Club, stated that the girl was in the fourth grade of Sunnyside Elementary School. “She had a pig in 4-H this year and had just finished softball. She was very sweet with her most beautiful smile!” Said the letter. The girl’s family refused to comment on Herald, but expressed it in a 4-H letter to remind others to recognize the dangers of plague. SJBPH was notified of his death on July 7. The CDPHE Lab is conducting additional tests to confirm the diagnosis. read more: Morrison squirrels are positive for bubonic plague Humans are exposed to plague by direct contact with infected animals. It is also transmitted by fleas from pets that come into contact with affected animals. SJBPH press release.. Most commonly detected in rodents, especially prairie dogs. The local health department has sought notification from residents who have encountered the death of an active prairie dog colony. He also advised residents not to touch dead animals and to protect their pets with the latest vaccinations and flea protection. Two plagues were reported in Colorado last year, and both patients survived, according to CDPHE. Both people were exposed to sick animals. Plague has been in Colorado for at least 80 years. According to CDPHE, you can take the following actions to protect you and your pet from plague: – Do not handle wildlife directly.

– Keep pets away from dead rodents and rabbits.

– Dogs and cats should be unable to hunt prairie dogs, other rodents, or rabbits.

– If your pet has flea cases, follow your veterinarian’s advice on treating fleas.

– Feeding wildlife other than birds is not a big deal. It attracts animals to your property and brings them into close contact where disease transmission is more likely. Other news: “They say it’s kind of quiet and always here”: Colorado public health experts discuss bubonic plague Health officials believe that the animal may be infected, or if they witness the sudden death of a large number of wild animals that may be a sign that plague is present and spreading. Encourage the public to call.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/07/09/la-plata-county-colorado-department-health-san-juan-basin-plague-death-girl/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos