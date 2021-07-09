New Covid advice from LA7





The northeastern community leader says it’s time to “learn to live safely with Covid.”

Although the number of incidents is increasing, the government continues to lift restrictions on the plan, change rules on self-quarantine, and remove the school’s bubble system.

Local council leaders have issued a joint statement calling for people to continue to act responsibly and safely to themselves and others. LA7 states: “It must be remembered that the virus continues to spread rapidly and we all have a responsibility to continue our efforts to protect the people around us. “It’s time to make sure we learn to live safely with Covid and continue to do everything we can to help people in the community who still feel vulnerable. “Although the number of cases is increasing rapidly, hospitalization is very low due to the thankful death. “But increasing pressure on public services requires key workers to self-isolate as either an incident, close contact, or a parent / caregiver to isolate their child.” LA7 includes County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, Northumberland, South Tyneside, Thunderland Council, Norma Redfearn, Elected Mayor, North Tyneside Council, Jamie Driscoll, North Tyneside Mayor, Kim McGuinness, Includes Northumberland police and criminal commissioners. The statement stated that expanding the scope of vaccination is currently the most important step. They say: “People who receive both vaccines no longer need to be self-quarantined when identified as close contact with virus-positive cases. “Vaccines are effective in reducing the likelihood of serious illness, and there are signs that can help reduce infection rates. “Soon, you don’t have to go into difficult times of isolation in certain situations. “All of us have a role to play in protecting ourselves, our loved ones, and the people we come into contact with. “We all have personal choices to make now, but hand hygiene is good. If possible, meet in a well-ventilated area and cover your face as needed to protect yourself. But also help others. To book a free vaccination, please visit nhs.uk online.

