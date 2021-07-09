COVID-19 Vaccine Opportunity in Springfield





Springfield, Missouri — A variant of the COVID-19 Delta continues to surge in hospitals. As of Thursday, July 8, 192 patients were being treated for COVID-19 at Springfield Hospital, according to health officials. Compared to last month on June 9, 92 people were being treated. Currently, there are 70 people in ICU. The younger generation is particularly affected by the delta variant. Cases in individuals aged 0-4 years increased by 203% from June 21st to July 4th compared to the last two weeks. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department encourages all people over the age of 12 to be vaccinated. Vaccination Opportunities for the Week of July 12-18: Monday, July 12 James River Church West (JVCHC) – 3953 W. Farm Road 168 10 am-2pm Vaccine Offering: Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+), or Johnson & Johnson (18+) Tuesday, July 13 Ozarks Community Blood Center (SGCHD) – 8 am-10am 220 W. Farm Road 182 Vaccines Provided: Pfizer (12+) or Johnson & Johnson (18+)

James River Church North (JVCHC) – 3225 N. Farm Road 123 Vaccines offered from 10 am to 2 pm: Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+), or Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Woodfield Park Apartments (SGCHD) – 2759 E. Pythian Vaccines provided from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm: Pfizer (12+) or Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Oakwood Place Apartments, Republic (SGCHD) – 810 N. Oakwood Avenue, Republic 6 pm-7pm Vaccine Offering: Pfizer (12+) or Johnson & Johnson (18+) Wednesday, July 14 Strafford Senior Center (JVCHC) – 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford 8 am-10am Vaccines offered: Pfizer (12+) or Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Westside Health Department (SGCHD) – 660 S. Scenic Vaccines offered from 10 am to 2 pm: Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+), or Johnson & Johnson (18+)

James River Church Ozark (JVCHC) – 6100 N. 19th St., Ozark from 10 am-2 pm Vaccines provided by: Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+), or Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Price Cutter (SGCHD) – 712 W. Commercial Street 3 pm-5pm Vaccine Offering: Moderna (18+) or Johnson & Johnson (18+) Thursday, July 15 Springfield Fire Department # 1 (SGCHD) – 720 E. Grand 1 pm-4pm Vaccine Offering: Pfizer (12+) or Johnson & Johnson (18+) Friday, July 16 Asian World Market (JVCHC) – 2904 S. Campbell Ave. Vaccines offered from 10 am to 2 pm: Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+), or Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Hotel Vandivort (SGCHD) – 305 E. Walnut St. Vaccine offer: Pfizer (12+) or Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Price Cutter (SGCHD) – 1831 W. Kearney 3 pm-5pm Vaccine Offering: Moderna (18+) or Johnson & Johnson (18+) Saturday, July 17 Dickerson Park Zoo (SGCHD) – 1401 W. Norton Vaccines provided from 9 am to 12 pm: Pfizer (12+) or Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Hope and Anchor Church (JVCHC) – 2216 W. College St. Vaccines offered from 9am to 11am: Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+), or Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Ozark Farmers Market (SGCHD) – 2144 E. Republic Rd. Vaccines provided from 10 am to 12 pm: Pfizer (12+)

C-Street Farmers Market (JVCHC) – 321 E. Commercial Street Vaccines offered from 10 am to 2 pm: Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+), or Johnson & Johnson (18+) These opportunities add to the regular vaccination clinic at the Benton Clinic at the Jordan Valley Community Health Center. Jordan Valley offers Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson walk-in vaccines Monday through Friday from 8 am to 3 pm and Tuesday from 8 am to 6 pm. Vaccines can also be booked or brought in through Springfield’s Cox Health and Mercy.

