West Nile virus is located in Vigo County.Here’s how to prevent it from spreading





Posted: Posted July 9, 2021 / 1:48 pm EDT

Has been updated: July 9, 2021 / 2:42 pm EDT

Vigo County, Indiana (WTWO / WAWV) — The Vigo County Health Department notified the Vigo County Health Department on Friday that a sample pool of mosquitoes in Vigo County was tested positive for West Nile virus. This is the first positive result of the year. No human cases have yet been reported in Indiana in 2021. To prevent the spread of West Nile virus and protect yourself from the virus and other mosquito-borne diseases, state health officials recommend the following: Avoid outdoors at dusk and dawn, usually late in the afternoon, when mosquitoes are active

Apply insect repellent, including DEET or lemon eucalyptus oil, to exposed skin and clothing

Install or repair screens on all windows in your home

Wear long trousers and sleeves, especially in wooded areas and swamps Most people infected with the West Nile virus experience asymptomatic or very mild illness. However, some people have more serious illnesses that cause swelling of the brain and spinal cord. The signs of a severe West Nile virus case are: High fever

headache

Nuchal rigidity

Weakness

confusion To prevent the area from becoming a potential mosquito breeding ground, the state proposes: Discard old tires, tin cans, flowerpots, and other containers that may hold water

Repair a broken septic tank

Drain or drill a hole in an outdoor recycling container

Shorten the grass and mow

Clean clogged roof gutters and drains

Change water and clean ornaments such as fountains and bird baths

Aerate or fill the ornamental pool with predatory fish

