Health authorities monitoring COVID delta mutants in Henderson County encourage vaccination

With growing concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus variant, health officials are closely monitoring the slow rise in cases in Henderson County and are calling for vaccination again.

According to the NC Ministry of Health and Human Services, the more infectious and potentially more dangerous Delta variants are spreading rapidly in North Carolina and throughout the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified the delta variant as a “variant of concern” because it spreads more rapidly than the current COVID-19 variant. Early studies have also shown that people infected with the delta variant NCDHHS may be at increased risk of hospitalization. Said in a news release on Thursday.

“We have not yet received notification of county-specific cases of Delta Variants,” said Andrew Mandenk, manager of the Henderson County Public Health Communications Department, on Friday. “Still, it’s safe to assume that the variant is in our jurisdiction.”

Variant information is not currently available at the county level, but is available on the CDC website by state. According to the CDC, approximately 12.5% ​​of North Carolina COVID cases are delta.

“By the end of July, delta variants could account for more than 50% of local cases, based on trends in other states,” said Mundhenk. “It has the greatest impact on unvaccinated individuals because they are more vulnerable to the more contagious delta mutants.

“Because of the current summer travel, there are concerns about Delta variants in the surrounding jurisdictions and states.”

The health department “highly recommends vaccination or masking to protect yourself.”

The FDA and CDC issued a joint statement Thursday that fully vaccinated Americans are protected from serious illness and death from COVID-19, including the current variants that are prevalent in the country. , I have confirmed that booster shots are not needed at this time.

Pfizer vaccine carry-on reservations are currently offered by the Health Department. Subjects can stop by Monday to Friday from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm for vaccination.

According to Mundhenk, the health department provides an average of about 20-25 vaccinations per day between walk-ins and pre-scheduled people online.

Henderson County remains in good shape, with the latest NCDHHS County Warning System Report still stating “less impact,” Mandenk points out.

“But there was a slight increase in the daily case per 100,000 people,” he said.

According to the Global Epidemic COVID-19 Risk Level Map, the number of daily cases in the county per 100,000 people increased from .9 on Wednesday to 1.8 and 3.8 on Friday.

“What we are watching carefully is a subtle but sustained increase,” Mandenk said.

Hospitals monitor variants and encourage vaccination

Henderson County hospitals are also closely monitoring Delta variants and recommending vaccination to the general public.

In the last 60 days, 41 patients have been admitted to Paldi with COVID, only two of whom have been fully vaccinated, according to Paldi’s Chief Medical Officer, David Ellis.

As of Friday, four patients were hospitalized with COVID in Paldi. Ellis said this was a slight increase from just a few weeks ago.

“The Delta variant is definitely a concern, especially for the unvaccinated people in our community, and it’s on our radar,” Ellis said. “We expect it to eventually become the predominant variant of the region and promote outbreaks in the fall of unvaccinated people.

“Obtaining a COVID vaccine is the primary way to combat delta mutants and COVID, and we recommend that people over the age of 12 who are not currently vaccinated do so sooner or later.

“Vaccination now increases the chances of everyone fighting this variant and staying healthy.”

Paldi continues to provide vaccines to people over the age of 12, and reservations can be made at: pardeeurgentcare.com..

Demand for vaccines has remained low for the past two months, according to Ellis.

According to Teresa Herbert, Chief Medical Officer of AdventHealth, adventHealth Hendersonville hospitalizations have not increased, but are expected to continue on the July 4 holiday weekend.

She echoed the statistics shared by Mundhenk.

“There are no specific data for the frequency of delta variants in western North Carolina. However, a North Carolina CDC tracker states that 12.5% ​​of COVID cases are delta mutants.” By the end of July, more than 50% of cases. Is expected to be a delta mutant. “

Advent Health is currently providing the COVID-19 vaccine to patients in the primary care office of the hospital system. For more information on Advent Health vaccines, please visit: www.adventhealth.com/coronavirus-resource-hub/adventhealth-coronavirus-vaccine-resource-hub.

The new urgency of vaccination arises less than a month after the Henderson County Commission. Voted not to support promotion or encouragement of COVID-19 vaccination With county taxes. The decision was made during the same meeting, when about 12 speakers expressed distrust of the vaccine.Upload meeting above YouTube has been removed by the platform Because it contained medical false alarms.

Number of cases and vaccination rate

As of Friday, the county had a cumulative total of 10,339 cases and 165 deaths, according to NCDHHS. In Transylvania County, 2,394 cases have been identified and 33 have died.

In Pork County, 1,505 and 31 cases have been reported in Buncombe County since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 18,151 and 326 deaths.

Immunization rates remain stagnant in this area. Currently, 54,466 people or 46% of the population in Henderson County are considered to have been vaccinated at least once, and 52,183 people or 44% of the population are considered to be fully vaccinated.

In Transylvania County, 15,845 (46%) have been vaccinated at least once, and 15,320 (45%) have been fully vaccinated.

In Pork County, 8,377 (40%) have been vaccinated at least once, and 7,943 (38%) are considered fully vaccinated.

Buncombe County has the highest vaccination coverage of the four counties, with 138,782 (53%) partially vaccinated and 132,672 (51%) fully vaccinated.

More than 4.8 million people in North Carolina have been vaccinated at least once.

“You don’t have to wait for vaccination. Vaccines can prevent serious illness, hospitalization, death, and the long-term effects experienced by many people infected with COVID-19,” said Mandy K. Cohen, NCDHHS. The director said in a news release. “Vaccine now to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Since May, more than 99% of new cases in North Carolina have occurred in completely unvaccinated people, according to NCDHHS.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is easy and safe to obtain. The vaccine has proven to be effective against COVID-19 and its variants. Safely vaccinated by over 150 million Americans. It has been protected from COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths. Please visit MySpot.nc.gov to find the location of the vaccine, “said the release.

“Vaccines continue to be the best defense against COVID-19, including those against delta mutants,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore. “Nationwide, more than 50% of new cases are caused by delta mutations, and the number of cases of delta mutations is increasing rapidly in North Carolina.”