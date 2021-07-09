The current COVID guidance in Alabama is “enough for now,” says a White House adviser.





A senior adviser to the Biden administration refused to consider whether Alabama could or should see additional restrictions if the number of cases of COVID-19 continued to grow. Dr. Cameron Webb, Senior Policy Advisor for COVID-19 Equity on the White House Response Team, told AL.com’s Ivana Hrynkiw: Video interview On Friday, the current recommendation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should be sufficient to control the disease so far. “The guidance is that if you are vaccinated, you are protected and you should be okay,” Webb said. “If you are not vaccinated, you will need to wear a mask to keep a distance. “This is the best science-based guidance today, what people do at the moment to ensure that people stay safe, keep their communities safe, and keep moving forward to end this pandemic. It will tell you what to do. “ But there are pitfalls, and all the looming questions are hanging. What if the number of cases and hospitalizations in Alabama continue to grow? The delta variant of COVID-19 is more susceptible to infection than other virus strains and currently accounts for more than half of the cases in the United States. Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, Head of Infectious Diseases at UAB, warned this week: Alabama may have to consider restrictions Cases of COVID and hospitalizations continue to increase and vaccination rates remain low. UAB Hospital decreased to only 5 COVID patients on June 25, but increased to 24 by July 5. Alabama is now Last in Japan at vaccination ratePassing the Mississippi River later this week, a hospital in Alabama reports: 94% of patients admitted with COVID were unvaccinated.. Alabama Governor Kay Ivy, State “Start business” and “Advance”In response to an article about Marazzo’s comments. Ivy also advised the Alabama people to be vaccinated. Webb said it would make the decision of state and local leaders without guessing what restrictions would be needed. “If we reach that moment, I think it’s going to be a really important conversation, about what else we can do to stop the tide for state and local leaders,” Webb said. “But for now, I think we have the kind of guidance we need to keep the community safe.” Webb said the White House is working on vaccine hesitation among low-dose communities, including Alabama. He said many people are still uncertain about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and may help the outreach program answer some of those questions. “We have to have those conversations, which must be the next step for people to get the information they need to make that decision,” Webb said. “And finally, if they decide they don’t want to be vaccinated anyway, if they know the facts and know the science, we make sure they wear masks and play their part. I need to recommend that. “ You can see the full video of the Webb interview in the clip above.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al.com/news/2021/07/current-covid-guidance-in-alabama-enough-for-now-white-house-advisor-says.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos