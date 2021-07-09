Health
COVID-19 vaccine: more common myocarditis in boys and young men
The CDC continues to recommend that everyone over the age of 12 be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, despite the potential risk of myocarditis and pericarditis.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been nearly 600 cases since April 2021. Inflammation of the heartAlso known as Myocarditis and pericarditis, People, especially adolescents or young adults mRNACOVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna) USA
According to the CDC, these reported cases of cardiac inflammation are rare after immunization, but VERIFY viewer Elizabeth wants to know if they are common in men.
Question
Are reported cases of cardiac inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination more common in boys and young men?
Source of information
answer
Yes, cases of cardiac inflammation reported after COVID-19 vaccination are more common in boys and young men. However, the CDC states that these cases are rare.
What we found
Myocarditis is an inflammation of the muscles of the heart, and pericarditis is an inflammation of the outer layer of the heart. CDC website.. In both cases, the CDC states that “the body’s immune system causes inflammation in response to an infection or some other trigger.”
As of July 6th Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)A database containing information on unconfirmed reports of adverse events (disease, health problems, and / or symptoms) after immunization with the COVID-19 vaccine, which is approved for emergency use in the United States, is among people. Has received 971 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis in COVID-19 vaccinated under 30 years of age, According to the CDC.. Following a review of medical records, the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed 594 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis.
According to the CDC, these confirmed cases occur primarily in adolescent men and young adults 16 years and older, usually within a few days of two doses of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19. It has been reported to. vaccine.
The CDC states that people over the age of 12 should be fully vaccinated “at risk of COVID-19 illness and related serious complications such as long-term health problems, hospitalization and even death”. We recommend that you take it. Authorities say they are paying attention to the following symptoms of post-vaccination myocarditis and pericarditis:
- Chest pain
- Dyspnea
- The sensation of a heart beating fast, fluttering, and throbbing
The CDC suggests that if you notice any of the above symptoms within a week of being vaccinated, you should seek medical attention immediately.
“The known potential benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the known potential risks, including the potential risk of myocarditis and pericarditis,” said the CDC. “Most patients who received care responded well to treatment and rest and quickly felt better. Patients can usually return to their normal daily activities after their symptoms have improved.”
June 25, FDA Announcement The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine patient and provider fact sheets have been revised to include warnings about myocarditis and pericarditis.
Other articles on VERIFY: Yes, there are reports of heart inflammation in adolescents after COVID-19 vaccination, but the cause is not yet known
Verification
Our journalists strive to distinguish between facts and fiction so that we can understand the truth and the mistakes online.Please consider our subscription Daily newsletter, Text alert And our youtube channel..You can follow us too Snapchat, twitter, Instagram Or Facebook..
Sources
2/ https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/verify/coronavirus-verify/heart-inflammation-after-covid-19-vaccination-reported-more-in-boys-and-young-men/536-dff7210a-eb4d-4067-b583-07f1ad4cf61c
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]