Update | COVID-19 Delta strain progresses slowly, reducing local infection rate | Coronavirus





Pennsylvania lags behind many of the countries when it comes to the highly contagious delta strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19. On Tuesday, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Infection announced that the Delta strain is the predominant variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus currently prevalent in the United States, accounting for 51.7% of all new cases analyzed. did. The CDC hasn’t updated the latest two-week regional data, but a June 19 report showed that the prevalence of Delta as a national report for the region, including Pennsylvania, was only one-third. The report estimated that 10.7% of the cases were Delta strains, up from 3.8% for the two weeks leading up to June 5. Nationally, Delta shares were from 10.1 on June 5th to 30.4 on June 19th. Region 2 of the CDC includes Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia, and Virginia. Maggie Burton, a spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Health, said advances in the delta mutant show the importance of obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine. “The potential threat of Delta and all other variants underscores the importance of full vaccination of all eligible people,” Burton said. An article updated by Yale University on Friday also emphasizes the value of vaccines against delta strains, pointing out that mutants are progressing faster in areas with low vaccination rates. Dr. F. Perry Wilson, an epidemiologist at Yale Medicine, said the Delta strain is spreading 50% faster than the Alpha strain, which was the dominant strain here. He added that the alpha strain is 50% more contagious than the original coronavirus strain. “In an unrelieved environment where no one is vaccinated or wears a mask, it is estimated that the average person infected with the original coronavirus strain will infect the other 2.5 people,” Wilson said. Said in the Yale Medical Report. “In the same environment, Delta will spread from 1 to 3.5 or 4 people.” For now, state and local COVID-19 data remain relatively flat. This week, the state’s COVID-19 infection rate rose, but counties in most regions fell, the Ministry of Health reported. Across the state, 1.2% of all COVID-19 tests over the last 7 days were coronavirus positive, up from 1.1% last week. Weekly updates to the state’s early warning monitoring system dashboard on Friday showed positive rates fall in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Center, and Westmoreland counties and rise in Blair, Clearfield, and Indiana counties. I showed that. The rates were 0.4% in Cambria, 0.9% in Somerset, 0.8% in Bedford, 1.2% in Blair, 0.4% in Indiana, 3.2% in Clearfield, 0.9% in Center and 1.2% in Westmoreland. On Friday, 18 new COVID-19 cases were reported across eight county regions, 230 new positives were reported across the state, bringing the total for Pennsylvania to 1,213,773 cases. There were no additional deaths across the eight counties, with eight deaths across the state on Friday and 27,737 deaths due to COVID-19 across the state. In 66 counties covered by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, vaccination providers have given 11,818,299 doses and 5,484,027 have been fully vaccinated. Two more doses After a single dose of the vaccine, an additional 1,301,486 people will be partially covered. Philadelphia has its own health department that oversees the distribution of vaccines. Although we do not update the data daily, Thursday’s report shows 1,741,113 vaccinations, 702,582 full vaccinations, and 182,192 partial vaccinations.

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @ PhotoGriffer57..

