COVID-19 Increasing Cases in South Florida and Other States – CBS Miami
Miami (CBSMiami) — Highly contagious delta mutants are rapidly becoming the predominant strain of COVID-19 in Florida. This may be the reason why the total number of coronaviruses is increasing.
According to the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) In Florida, the positive rate has jumped to nearly 8%.
Over 5% in Miami-Dade and Broward, and over 9% in Monroe County.
Weekly vaccination rates also came out on Friday.
In the entire state, 58% of people are vaccinated. The number in South Florida is slightly higher.
Miami-Dade vaccination rates are 73%, Broward 66% and Monroe 68%.
However, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, delta variants are already the most common viral strain in the United States, accounting for nearly 52% of cases.
According to Florida International University Infectious Diseases Specialist, it’s a source of concern in South Florida Dr. Eileen Marty.
“Florida vaccination rates are not high enough for herd immunity,” Dr. Marty said in an email conversation with CBSMiami.com. “Immune from having COVID-19 is not as long-lived as vaccine immunity and is not specific or valuable. Therefore, innate immunity cannot be” added “to vaccine immunity to produce significant herd immunity. “
She added: “There are few opportunities to use other public health measures in Florida. Therefore, people’s behavior is driving the spread of the infection.”
She also said that the delta mutant “is much more contagious, causes more serious disease, and the behavior that promotes infection also promotes the production of newer, potentially more dangerous mutants of ours. The number of cases is increasing, “so I am concerned.
..
