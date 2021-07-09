One of the most dangerous areas of COVID outbreaks in the United States includes these 29 Louisiana parishes.Coronavirus

The northern half of Louisiana is one of the most vulnerable areas in the United States to coronavirus outbreaks and is very likely to generate variants, according to a new study by researchers at Georgetown University. Has been identified as.

The analysis identified a total of 30 hotspots around the United States that are likely to interact due to low vaccination and a sufficiently large population.

Of the top five areas researchers are most convinced of at high risk, the zones covering Louisiana (including 29 parishes, Monroe, Alexandria, and Shreveport) are “most important,” the chief said. Researcher Associate Professor Schwetabansal said. Georgetown Biology.

“If I rank them, it will actually be the first,” Bansal said.

The other four clusters span the borders of neighboring states such as Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.

Over the past two weeks, cases have increased by approximately 100% in four states: Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Tennessee.

Hospitalizations have increased by 240% to 950% in the last 14 days in five Arkansas counties. In Missouri, the federal COVID-19 surge team was deployed due to a surge in hospitalizations and fewer open beds.

The southeastern United States is one of the countries with the lowest immunization rates, but countries with delayed immunization, such as Dakotas and Nevada, have many pockets, Bansal pointed out. The difference between these five pockets is that the virus can spread rapidly throughout the community.

“Human interacts more than just randomly,” Bansal said. “These are not only areas where vaccination coverage is narrow, but also areas where significant interactions are expected.”

The findings show how locally important is the concept of herd immunity, where the virus can no longer spread or mutate due to the lack of a poorly protected host.

“It’s a story of two Americas. Some hospitals have closed COVID wards. Some hospitals have opened them,” said Charles Staker, a vaccine policy expert at Tulane University. Said. “It’s a completely different experience based on where you are.”

In the 29 Louisiana parishes identified, immunization rates averaged around 26%, well below the national 47.8%.

Where there is less vaccination and higher interactions, the virus is more likely to mutate to something that may bypass the current vaccine.

Susan Hasig, an epidemiologist at the University of Tulane, said: “This is what the virus does. When they have a chance to spread, they will continue to mutate.”

The virus spreads by replication. During this replication process, you may encounter an error called mutation. Most mutations are not important. However, mutations often make it easier for the virus to infect cells, resulting in mutants, as is the case with the now predominant delta mutants.

So far, the vaccine is well suited to the mutant. However, there is concern that future variants may develop properties that allow them to circumvent vaccine protection.

“You may not be so lucky tomorrow,” Bansal said. “The following variants will emerge. Perhaps the current vaccine will not work. It’s like putting the watch back in 2020.”

The analysis did not consider how often people in these parishes move or interact with each other, but future studies will measure mobility and how the virus will move to the community and surrounding areas. Show more clearly if you want to wipe out.



However, public health experts say that given the growing evidence that Delta, the predominant subspecies in Louisiana and its neighboring states, is more contagious and that previous infections do not prevent it. We suggest that you consider the vaccination rate of the surrounding population when assessing your personal risk.

“If you’re in one of these zones, you may not want to wait for public health or political authorities to make a decision,” Hassig said. “It is advisable to take relatively simple steps to protect yourself wearing a mask in public places, especially indoors.”