Delta variants can (maybe) regain Maskman dates in several places

The epidemic of highly contagious delta variants in the bay area and elsewhere has caused many conversations, and the relative freedom we all experience when public health orders are lifted is short-lived. I had a question about whether.

The simple answer, according to most experts talking to the press and science journalists, is that in places like San Francisco, where vaccination levels are very high, it is already done for medical practice and public transport. It is unlikely that there will be any new mask obligations other than. .. Also, unless the number of cases surges or the vaccinated people suddenly become very ill, it is unlikely that all bars and restaurants will have to go out again.

Mayor London Breed was asked on Wednesday if a variant of Delta could lead to changes in the current health order, and she accused her.So ABC7 Report, Breed said such changes come from the Public Health Service.

“The fact that so many people are vaccinated is that more than 80% of the people in San Francisco are vaccinated, and we’re really doing well,” Breed said. More than 12 people are fully vaccinated, and 82% of residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once.

Thursday State Legislature Enacts New Maskman Date For legislators and building staff after a COVID outbreak among nine staff members. If the Delta variant continues its current course and vaccination levels are low in some places, there is a question as to whether Governor Gavin Newsom may consider a new mask mandate elsewhere. did.

Also this week, the World Health Organization recommended that everyone, including vaccinated people, continue to wear masks in an indoor environment, but American experts say this recommendation is low vaccinations worldwide. Say it’s based on rates.

When asked about new state-wide obligations on Wednesday, the Associated Press said, “Well, if we continue to vaccinate people, it will be unnecessary. This will be vaccinated. A call to those who haven’t: Get vaccinated. Need more evidence? “

New York Times Podcast Daily covered Delta Variant This week, science journalist Karl Zimmer said he wouldn’t wear a mask to go to the store right away because the case rate of his current settlement in Connecticut is so low. However, things can change when things change. Experts seem to agree to cover up and keep you and your loved ones at high risk of severe COVID and in some parts of the country where vaccination levels are still low. Distance from people is probably the best thing to do.The delta mutant is clearly spreading rapidly, and the CDC estimated on Thursday that it was already the dominant strain of COVID in the United States.

Zimmer repeated what epidemiologists were saying — Including UCSF Monica Gandhi — Strong protection from Delta and other variants, especially if you are vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. There are some uncertainties about whether vaccinated people can spread the disease to unvaccinated people, and there are only a few groundbreaking cases that become relatively serious. ..

Dr. Arthur Reingold, Head of Epidemiology at UC Berkeley Public Health, told ABC 7 about storing masks indoors: Vaccines aren’t perfect, so it’s a good idea. “

In San Francisco, the level of new daily COVID cases remains low, but hospitalizations have not yet dropped to zero. As of Thursday, 25 COVID patients were admitted to the city hospital, according to state data.

Still, the 14-day average of new cases per day for SF doubled from last month, from 12 at the beginning of the month to 24 in the last two weeks.And The number of cases is also increasing in Alameda County, Hospitalization is also increasing rapidly. Health officials there said this was primarily due to the pockets of the population, whose vaccination rates remained low.