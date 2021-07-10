SLO County Resident Died of West Nile Fever Complications





Residents of San Luis Obispo County have been reported to have died from complications of the West Nile virus. According to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Service, the person is believed to have been infected with West Nile fever while visiting an area of ​​a state outside the county. “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the patient’s family,” said county health doctor Dr. Penny Bolenstein in a press release. “This loss tragicly reminds us that the West Nile virus is here in California and can cause very serious illnesses. Protect yourself from mosquito bites and allow mosquitoes to breed. Please drain the accumulated water source. “ This is the first case of a virus dying in California this year. According to health officials, West Nile fever is commonly transmitted by mosquitoes to both humans and animals and usually follows a seasonal pattern based on mosquito populations. “Most people infected with West Nile experience no symptoms, but one in five experience flu-like symptoms and a few (less than 1%) develop serious neurological disorders. “The press release said. There is an increased risk for people over the age of 50, or for people with certain medical conditions such as diabetes or high blood pressure. Health officials provide the following preventive tips: Apply a repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil.

Wear protective clothing such as long-sleeved shirts and trousers.

Watch out for dawn and dusk. Mosquitoes that carry the West Nile virus are usually bitten early in the morning and in the evening.

Check and repair all screen doors, including screen doors, to keep out mosquitoes. To eliminate mosquito breeding grounds around your home, people are encouraged to remove standing water from drains and containers, roof gutters, and things like bird baths, fountains, and pet dishes. It has been.

