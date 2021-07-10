Horse tranquilizers detected in three fatal drug overdose in central New York





According to Oneida County, New York, three people who died from overdose this year were found to have a tranquilizer commonly used in horses in combination with other drugs. According to a news release from the county, the tranquilizer xylazine may have been added to amplify the effects of other drugs. It is often seen in combination with opioids, officials said. “It’s unclear if people know it’s in their medicines because of the limited research on its use in street drugs,” said county public health director Dan Gillmor. .. Injecting xylazine into the drug can cause skin lesions and ulcers, officials said. Authorities said Nalcan should be given and 911 should be called if an overdose of xylazine is suspected. Nalcan is not effective against xylazine, but they said it should be given because xylazine is often mixed with other opioids. Xylazine can cause serious, harmful and unexpected side effects, including: • Central nervous system depression such as blurred vision, disorientation, dizziness, drowsiness, difficulty moving, slowing speech, and malaise. • Respiratory depression such as shallow breathing and respiratory arrest. • Cardiovascular effects such as low blood pressure and low heart rate. The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has issued public health recommendations on the dangers of xylazine. According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration, xylazine is a non-opioid sedative, analgesic, and muscle relaxant that mimics the effects of opioids. This drug is only approved for use in animals. According to DEA, the drug is called by the exact name “tranq”, “tranq dope”, or “sleepcut”. Xylazine was identified in more than 3,800 reports from 2015 to December 2020. DEA database. According to the DEA, the number of cases is increasing each year, the highest number reported in 2020 (1492). 2019 survey, journal Injury prevention, Since 2010, we have found that unintended overdose in the presence of xylazine has increased 15-fold in Philadelphia.

