Health
Increasing Delta Variants in Indiana, State Health Officials Say
The· Deltacoronavirus mutantIt caused a mini-surge of COVID-19 in other states, but is now the predominant variant in Indiana, state health officials said at the first coronavirus briefing for more than a month on Friday.
Since June 11, at least 80 cases associated with the first identified variant in India have been found in the state, accounting for more than 55% of all variant cases detected. Dr. Chris Box, Indiana Health Commissioner, said there are some signs that delta variants can not only be transmitted from person to person more easily, but can also cause more serious illness.
Outbreak of Covid-19 at Indiana Care Facility
However, the most prevalent alpha version here is at least partially responsible for one of the four outbreaks in the care facilities in the Howard, Fulton, Howard, and Gibson counties. At least 27 cases occurred and 7 people died at these four facilities.
Most of the people who got sick were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
Alpha variants, including most of the mutant strains detected in Indiana, have been found in some of Howard County’s outbreaks since the state began testing for mutants a few months ago, Box said. Said. The state is analyzing samples from other facilities.
In Indiana, there were 3,989 cases of the first confirmed Alpha variant in the United Kingdom, with the majority of 5,203 cases found. Over 62% of the positive COVID samples tested are associated with one of the mutants.
Occurrence can be more common
Mr. Box said that such outbreaks in long-term care facilities could become more common.
“Unfortunately, we expect the outbreak to continue, especially in areas with low vaccination rates,” said Box.
Currently, about 49% of the state’s eligible population, over 12 years old, or about 2.9 million people are vaccinated.
The state’s COVID numbers are rising again after the calm of cases where the state’s positive rate dropped to 2.1%. Just minutes after Box wrapped the update, the state reported 400 new cases daily. This is the highest number in the last few weeks. Hospitalization also increased slightly, surpassing 410 after a low of 369 in late June.
State health officials also discussed at a press conference on Friday:
Breakthrough case
Most of the current COVID cases were unvaccinated, but the state saw more than 2,700 breakthrough cases among vaccinated people.
Of these, 132 required hospitalization and 46 died, according to Mr. Box. Over 90% of those who die are 65 or older, with a median age of death of 81.
“These data clearly show that vaccines are very effective in preventing serious illnesses that can lead to hospitalization and death,” said Box.
Vaccination gap
The lack of interest in vaccines continues in certain groups, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver, who said interest was declining by age group. Only about one-third of people aged 16-29 are vaccinated, less than 20% of people aged 12-16.
The mobile unit will provide vaccines at county trade fairs during the summer. Vaccines are also available at the Indiana Black Expo Minority Health Fair, Indiana State Fair, and Brickyard 400.
Some people may also be waiting for the Food and Drug Administration to give full approval to the vaccine. The vaccine currently has an emergency use authorization.
State health officials say they are working one shot at a time to increase the proportion of vaccinated Indiana residents, but admit that they want an improvement in the current number, which is below the national average. I did.
“So obviously we’re disappointed, we’d rather be higher,” Box added later, “it’s from person to person, and we can all be vaccine ambassadors.” Added.
Vaccine myths and concerns
State health officials said they are working to dispel common myths about vaccines. For example, some people suggest that she or the state health department will benefit from each shot delivered because the name of the box is in the vaccine order.
“It’s” absolutely wrong, “she said.
According to Weaver, some parents are reluctant to vaccinate their children after vaccination because of reports of myocarditis, a condition in which the heart is inflamed. However, she added that while the risk associated with COVID is much higher, the risk of this side effect remains very low.
“As a parent, I take those odds,” she said, and as a pediatrician, she urges other parents to vaccinate their children.
What’s happening at school
According to Box, Indiana follows the recommendations of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Friday Guidelines issued by the CDC That said, vaccinated teachers and students will not need to wear masks on campus next year.
In Indiana, the current amount of illness can vary from county to county, so this year the local community can make its own decisions about how to treat unvaccinated students, Box said. It was.
The CDC continues to recommend that unvaccinated people, including most elementary school children, wear a mask inside and keep a distance of 3 feet at this point. Close contact with unvaccinated people should be quarantined, but vaccinated people can return to school unless they have symptoms of the virus.
“We all want to make this year look better than the last 16 months, but we want the school to remember that COVID-19 is an infectious disease,” Weaver said. Stated. “People with measles and chickenpox are not allowed to come to school and endanger others. The same is true for COVID-19.”
What to expect this fall
Indiana will continue to collect data on cases of COVID-19, state health officials said. The states will continue to do contact tracing, using approximately 400 state contact tracers. However, the tracer will focus on outbreaks that occur in collective environments such as long-term care facilities, schools, and industry, rather than contacting everyone who tests positive individually, Box said. ..
Contact Shari Rudavsky, an IndyStar reporter. [email protected] Follow her Facebook When twitter: @Srudavsky.
