Ohio COVID-19 hits over 300 for 3 consecutive days





Infectious diseases reported in western Ohio are pushing up the number of states, but the total remains lower than that seen in May.

Ohio, USA — Ohio reported more than 300 new COVID-19 infections on Friday for the third consecutive day. These numbers are well below what the state saw in May, but the three-day streak is the first of its kind since early June. Ohio’s positive rate, which dropped to 1.1%, rose to 1.5% for the second straight day. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 fell to a minimum of 200 each week. This number includes 56 ICUs and 44 ventilators. However, since hospitalization is an indicator of delay, it is unlikely that the trend will continue if the number of cases continues to increase. According to state postal code data, the Lucas County Health Department has not reported any concerns and no obvious outbreaks. However, cases are increasing in some parts of western Ohio. Over the past two weeks, the number of cases per 100,000 has exceeded 75 in Montpelier, Brian and Paulding. The percentage of the Paulding region is 137.8, the fifth highest in the state during the two weeks. Williams County Health Commissioner Jim Watkins said he was watching the numbers carefully. “I haven’t necessarily seen many people come to the test over the past week, but more have returned to positive, which is clearly a concern,” he said. The positive rate in Williams County has risen to 2.5%, well above the state average. Watkins said there is no evidence that the Delta variant is the cause, but the current positive results need to be investigated by the state. However, his major concern is the county vaccination rate of 36.8% of the population with at least one vaccination. “The biggest thing for us is to encourage people to vaccinate,” he said. “That’s the solution.” Williams and Paulding have two of the lowest immunization rates in the state. Paulding is 34.63 percent, well below the state’s proportion of 48.04 percent of residents who have been vaccinated at least once. By comparison, Lucas County is 47.28%, Wood County is 52.27%, and Ottawa County is 52.77%. Although there is no clear evidence that the delta variant is becoming established in this region, or even the state, the variant is causing an increase in cases in many regions of low-vaccination countries. Vaccines provide protection, but the level of protection is lower than other currently in circulation mutants.

