The data identify five under-vaccinated clusters in the United States.See where they are

Aya Elamroussi and Dakin Andone, CNN

In the most populous counties in the United States, there is “exponential growth” in Covid-19 cases due to the inheritance of delta variants. Dominant coronavirus strain, Los Angeles County health officials said.

“The number of cases and hospitalizations continues to increase,” Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday. “Fortunately, the death toll remains relatively low, but we anticipate that as hospitalizations continue to grow, so will.”

While 60% of people over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated, the Los Angeles County case rate jumped from 1.74 to 3.5 per 100,000 people per week. news release From the County Public Health Service. It was announced that the overwhelming majority of people tested positive in the county were unvaccinated, accounting for 99.96% of all new infections.

Jump mirror uptick Other parts of the country Over the past week, as experts warn about Delta’s high transmission rates.

These warnings show what will happen in the coming months as the future is focused and the rise of the Delta and the hesitation of vaccines continue. Pfizer says it will soon seek an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration. For booster shots after seeing the decline Immunity from the vaccine, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Released updated school guidance, Emphasizes the importance of learning directly this fall.

Overall, in California COVID-19 Positive rate — Percentage of all tests that are positive — It has tripled since the state fully reopened last month. According to new data from the state public health service, this rate reached a low of 0.7% in early June and then exceeded 2% for the first time since early March.

The first detected delta mutant in India was found in 43% of new sequence samples in California, the state said.

It also accounts for more than 50% of sequence samples nationwide. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said there could be more in some places.

“We expected Delta mutants to dominate in the United States, but this surge is a nuisance,” she said.

According to CDC data, some parts of the Midwest and alpine states account for about 80% of cases.

“Extensive vaccination will turn the true corner of this pandemic,” Warensky said. “Know that if you are not vaccinated, you are susceptible.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, said the Delta variant can cause mini-surges of infections in areas where vaccination rates remain low.

“As this variant becomes more predominant, we are worried that selected regions of countries with very low vaccination levels of around 30% may see mini-surges limited to specific regions. “He said on Friday.

“I don’t want to see two separate Americas, one that is vaccinated and protected, and the other that is unvaccinated and very at risk,” Fauci said.

Pfizer says he is developing booster shots after seeing a weakened immune system

Pfizer announced Thursday Seeing weakened immunity from vaccines manufactured in partnership with BioNtec, he began efforts to develop booster shots to provide additional protection against mutants.

“As seen in real-world data released by the Israeli Ministry of Health, the effectiveness of vaccines to prevent both infections and symptomatic diseases declined six months after vaccination, but serious illnesses. The effectiveness of prevention remains high, “Pfizer said in a statement emailed to CNN. ..

The Israeli Ministry of Health said in a statement this week that it confirmed that the effectiveness of Pfizer’s vaccine decreased from more than 90% to about 64% as the Delta variant spread.

A Pfizer spokesperson later told CNN that the company plans to request an FDA emergency use authorization for booster shots in August.

However, hours after Pfizer’s statement, the US Food and Drug Administration and the CDC issued a joint statement that Americans do not yet need booster shots. Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, supported the position of the US government.

“The answer is that our vaccines are very effective in keeping us away from the hospital in avoiding serious illness. That’s what they were designed to do.” He told CNN on Thursday. “Now, if they can prevent what we call an infection, it’s a bonus. They can be infected, have mild symptoms, or have no symptoms at all. It will be significantly reduced, but it cannot be turned off completely. “

A breakthrough, asymptomatic infection proves that the vaccine works, Warensky says.

CDC Director Warrensky told CNN on Friday that people vaccinated with Covid-19 should continue to feel very protected from serious illness.

If the vaccinated people are infected but asymptomatic, they should be considered “vaccine success” rather than failure, Warensky said.

Early studies also confirmed that most people with breakthrough infections did not replicate enough virus in their bodies to spread, she said. People may test positive, but they may not be the source of the virus.

Former US surgeon Dr. Jerome Adams told CNN on Friday that he discovered that a clear “miscoordinated communication” between the vaccine company and the federal government was “problematic.”

However, he explained a different view: While the government is thinking about the present and trying to persuade them to hesitate to vaccinate, vaccine companies are thinking about the future, or, as he said, “where the hockey puck goes.” ..

“We know that immunity tends to weaken over time as winter begins,” he said. “We want to make sure that we are first vaccinated and are in the best possible position to protect vulnerable people in nursing homes who are considered to be at greatest risk of weakened immunity and delta mutations. I think.

Meanwhile, government agencies like the CDC and FDA said, “Your best protection for Americans is vaccines, and even in the face of mutations and weakened immunity, they are better than vaccination against influenza for a particular year. I want to reassure myself that I can get protection. “

“For now, vaccination is the best bet. They are still incredibly effective,” Adams said. And when Americans eventually need booster shots, “people don’t care too much about it,” he said. “We do it every year for the flu.”

“We regularly discuss the entire research program with regulators and public health authorities in the United States and other countries of the world,” Pfizer said in a statement on Friday.

Fauci On Friday, Americans opposed the proposal that they were already receiving mixed messages that could hurt vaccination rates in low-lying areas.

“It looks like a mixed message, but it’s not. The message is very clear. The CDC and FDA say that if you’re fully vaccinated at this point, you don’t need a booster shot.” Fauci told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

Face-to-face learning is prioritized in CDC school guidance

Latest guidance for schoolsThe CDC on Friday emphasized that face-to-face learning is a priority this fall, regardless of whether all Covid-19 precautions are in place at school.

However, it is still important to have safety strategies such as masking, physical distance, and most importantly, vaccination for all qualified people.

According to the CDC guidance, not all people need to be physically distanced in schools that are not vaccinated, but students should not be excluded from direct learning to maintain that physical distance. ..

In line with current guidelines, the CDC recommends that unvaccinated people over the age of 2 wear masks indoors. People who are fully vaccinated usually do not need to wear a mask.

The updated guidance also suggests that schools will take steps to promote vaccination.

The community is required to carefully monitor local Covid-19 infections, vaccination rates, screening tests, and outbreaks when deciding on the necessary preventive strategies.

Schools that are ready to move from pandemic precautions when local infections reach low levels should be removed one at a time and gradually moved, while continuing to monitor local conditions.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., Warner Media Company. all rights reserved.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas, Jamie Gumbrecht, Maggie Fox, Virginia Langmaid and Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.