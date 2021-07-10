DR MICHAEL MOSLEY: Why junk food is worse for women’s mental health than men

I have really sweet teeth, so when I feel stressed, these crazy thirsts jump on my bike, cycle through the hills, buy a big bar of chocolate and secretly ridicule it.

What I stop doing this (most of the time) is that I know that after a little uplifting, I’ll feel terrible later. A mixture of guilt and sugar is high, followed by low.

I’ve heard the phrase “we are what we eat”, but I don’t know if we believe this in our hearts.

In terms of mental health, it has long been known that there is a gender gap, with one in four women being treated for depression at some point compared to one in ten men.

It certainly doesn’t discourage us from continuing to eat junk food, especially during times of stress like this.

According to a recent YouGov survey, 31% of British people admit that they increased their consumption of junk food (sweets, potato chips, fast food, etc.) during a pandemic.

Junk food has long been criticized for its surge in obesity, but there is increasing evidence that it also has a significant impact on our long-term mental health. Also, women appear to be particularly vulnerable, according to a recent study published in the Journal of Personalized Medicine.

Women are also twice as likely to be treated for anxiety. This is because men are much less willing to openly admit that they are struggling.

Even with that in mind, there seems to be a real gap. Will greater sensitivity to junk food help explain at least some of the gaps?

It’s certainly a suggestion from this new study. Researchers at Binghamton University in New York have recruited 1,209 adults (aged 30+, 329 men and 880 women) with whole grains, fruits, dark green leafy vegetables, meat, beans, nuts, dairy products and fish. , Junk food and caffeinated drinks, and exercise levels.

Their findings confirm what previous studies have shown and confirm that there is a strong relationship between what we eat, the amount of exercise we do, and our mental health. ..

But more surprisingly, junk food intake seems to have a greater negative impact on women than men, and women are also more susceptible to eating hyperglycemic diets that are high in foods such as white. It was that it looked like rice and white bread that spiked blood sugar levels.

In addition, we found that women, rather than men, who consumed high amounts of caffeine reported more mental health problems.

The good news was that higher levels of exercise and eating a healthy Mediterranean-style diet (rich in vegetables, nuts, and oily fish) were also associated with improved mental health for men and women.

But again, researchers analyzed the numbers and found that women seemed more sensitive to the beneficial effects of these foods on mental health than men.

Lina Begdash, an assistant professor of health and wellness research, showed that fast food, breakfast skips, caffeine, and hyperglycemic foods are all associated with the mental distress of mature women. Said. .. .. Fruits and dark green leafy vegetables, on the other hand, are associated with mental health.

She added that their study confirmed that other studies showed that “women are more sensitive to unhealthy diets than men.” So what’s happening here? One way junk food affects our brain is through its effects on the intestinal microbes, the microbes.

Unhealthy fats and sugars in junk food promote the growth of “bad” bacteria that live in the intestines. They produce chemicals that cause inflammation throughout the body, including the brain.

We now know that inflammation of the brain can contribute to anxiety and depression. Women may be more sensitive to this inflammation, but no one knows at this time.

What that means is that in these pressured times, we all need to be careful not to overeat our meals and make sure we eat them five times a day, Dr. Michael Mosley said. writing

What we know is that eating a Mediterranean-style diet, no matter what your gender, not only promotes the growth of “good” bacteria that produce chemicals that can reduce inflammation, but also serotonin. And dopamine.

One of the first scientists to prove a strong link between what we eat and our feelings was my friend Felice Jacka, a professor of nutrition and psychiatry at Deakin University in Australia.

In 2017, Professor Jacka, director of the Food and Mood Center in Melbourne, presented a highly influential “smile” study. Here, 67 patients with moderate or severe depression begin a Mediterranean-style diet or receive “social support.”

People assigned to a Mediterranean diet are required to eat more vegetables, fruits, nuts, eggs, fish and olive oil while reducing sweets, refined cereals, fried foods, fast foods, processed meats and sweet drinks. I did.

After 12 weeks, there was a big difference between the two groups, with 32% of the Mediterranean-style diet group being able to quit the drug and no longer “depressed” compared to 8% of the control group. Was not considered. Those closest to the Mediterranean diet enjoyed the greatest improvement in mood.

Since then, larger studies have yielded similar results. Most people included far more women than men, but men were still profitable, so Binghamton’s study is an excuse for men to eat more junk food and skip vegetables. It will not be.

It’s really worth it for your gut, your brain, and your mental health.

Show some love in your heart

The extremely rare and precious human heart is as much as I know of a healthy donor organ given to a person who died of complications and was re-transplanted into the next viable patient.

It emphasizes why you need to keep you in good shape. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in British men (dementia in women, followed by heart disease) and is increasing primarily due to the epidemic of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Lifestyle changes are essential, but cutting-edge science is doing it little by little. One of the recent innovations is the injectable microsphere. These are small beads less than 1/4 millimeter wide and coated with human stem cells that can grow and patch the heart muscle. Vividness.

And now, scientists in New York have shown that stem cells can be used to grow tubes made of human myocardium that can pump fluid around circuits.

Until they fix the bug, I stick to statins, push-up regimens, and watch my waistline carefully to protect my heart. As always, prevention is better than treatment.

I haven’t thrown away the mask yet

Will you abandon the mask or burn it as a symbol of new freedom when Covid’s restrictions are lifted on July 19th? Personally, keep it in your pocket so you can use it as soon as you feel you need it.

I’m double vaccinated so I’m not worried about getting infected, but I’m worried about picking it up and infecting others. After all, there are still millions of adults who don’t have the first jab.

Wearing a mask is inconvenient, but much more effective than most people think. A study from the University of Cambridge, published in January, found that even homemade cloth masks could block two-thirds of fine particles (such as particles that carry coronavirus from exhaled breath). This is much better than nothing.

Continue to wear masks when public transport is congested or in pharmacies, as vulnerable people are more likely to shop.

In winter, you may find yourself looking for a mask by stirring drawers to protect yourself from the particularly troublesome flu outbreaks and the next wave of new Covid variants.