Top doctors in the region concerned about low youth vaccination rates

Photo by Danjanisse / Windsor star

Article content Health officers in the region are concerned because young people in Windsor-Essex are taking less COVID-19 vaccine than expected.

Article content Children between the ages of 12 and 17 have been targeted for Pfizer-BioNTech Jab since May, but only about half of that age group has been shot locally. This is much lower than the coverage of local adults, including age groups including teenage parents. “It’s amazing that adult vaccinations have increased significantly,” Dr. Wajid Ahmed said on Friday. “Adults in our community rolled up their sleeves very quickly to get the vaccine for them. “We want people to be aware that if they are not vaccinated, they will be at a disadvantage and at risk of becoming infected with COVID.” Only 49.6% of adolescents aged 12 to 17 have been vaccinated at least once, according to Ahmed’s local vaccine data weekend release. Vaccination rates for adults in the typical parental age group of middle and high school children are fairly high: those aged 30-39 have a coverage rate of 67.7%, but 73.1 in the group aged 40-49. Percentages are vaccinated, as are 77.3 percent between the ages of 50 and 59.

Article content While vaccine hesitation affects adolescents’ low coverage, Ahmed also plays a role in, although very rarely, concerns about possible side effects of the vaccine, which are more common among adolescents. Said that he was playing. Despite the low risk of inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) and inflammation of the outer layer of the heart (pericarditis), “the benefits of risk really benefit from getting a vaccine,” Ahmed said. Most people with either condition had mild symptoms and were managed and treated without significant medical intervention. Apart from this, parents should not be worried that Canada is providing Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to children, even though not all other countries are doing the same. Said the top doctor.

Article content In some countries (such as India), there are not enough vaccines available for vulnerable older people, let alone children, Ahmed said. Successful and strong deployment of vaccine procurement in Canada has allowed Canada to shift its priority to younger people. “Overall, families and parents may be reluctant to vaccinate their children, but with the growing data, we need to ask what kind of protection they are providing to their children.” The doctor says. Said. “Even if we have the feeling or perception that we are not at risk, it is wrong. We are at risk. We can do whatever we can to protect ourselves and our children. Must be. “ Ahmed’s eldest son is vaccinated. His two young children are now too young for a jab.

Article content Mayor of Ottawa talks about the “urgent” need for COVID-related financing Windsor-Half of Essex Adults Fully Vaccinated Education workers have expressed “many frustrations” with pandemic working conditions The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is working with healthcare system partners to increase immunization rates for young people. According to Ahmed, pop-up clinics are planned for areas with low vaccination rates, and some mass vaccination clinics provide vaccines to young people without reservation during certain business hours. So far, Health Canada has not approved the COVID-19 vaccine for use in children under the age of 12. Pfizer-BioNTech Jab is approved for adults aged 12 to 17 years, while Moderna is approved for adults only.

Article content In Windsor-Essex, 75.1% of adults are vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 55.6% of adults are fully vaccinated. Friday Local COVID-19 Statistics: Total number: 16,838

New case: 6 – Get by one community – One travel related – Close contact with one of the confirmed cases – 3 under investigation Active case: 26

COVID deaths: 435

Hospitalized cases: 4 (2 in ICU)

Resolved case: 16,377

Variations of Cases of Concern: 1,948 – 1,814 cases of alpha (B.1.1.7) variants – Four cases of beta (B.1.351) variants – 16 cases of gamma (P.1) variants – One case of the first sequenced kappa (B.1.617.1) variant in India – Seven cases of Delta (B.1.617.2) variants – 141 unclassified variant cases – One manufacturing facility on the lakeshore – Windsor Downtown Mission [email protected] twitter.com/wstarcampbell

