COVID-19 Cases, Mississippi Guidance Taken by Delta Variant





Under the Mississippi Department of Health New COVID-19 GuidanceResidents over the age of 65 and those with chronic medical conditions, released on Friday, should avoid all indoor mass gatherings, regardless of vaccination status. State health officials have pointed out the rapidly expanding Delta variant in Mississippi and the low immunization rate as a driving force behind the new guidance. As of Friday, the department identified about 150 delta mutation cases, almost doubling from 78 cases on June 29, according to state epidemiologist Paul Buyers. According to the state health department, Thomas Dobbs, the ministry has seen a fairly surprising increase in cases, hospitalizations, and outbreaks in the state. “For our mass vaccination,It puts us all at risk, “said Dobbs, who added new guidelines intended to enhance the protection of vulnerable residents. Low vaccination rates mean that delta variants are more likely to infect unvaccinated people, especially in mass gatherings. State health officials said Friday that infections were found in summer camps, churches, funerals, nursing homes, and workplaces. According to Dobbs, the majority of infections are unvaccinated Mississippian cultures. Coronavirus Tracking in Mississippi:416 new cases, 2 deaths reported on Friday Pfizer Booster Shot:Pfizer wants to push booster shots, so FDA and CDC aren’t needed at this time According to Dobbs, it’s not time to hold a mass rally, especially with unvaccinated people. Vaccines are effective in preventing serious illness and providing protection against COVID-19, but repeated exposure to the virus in high-risk vaccinated people (elderly and immunodeficient) remains a threat. is. “It’s a bad moment now,” Dobbs said. “Please be careful in the next few weeks. At this point, the risk is significantly higher.” Coupled with the epidemic of the Delta subspecies, the low immunization rates in Mississippi cause problems.Mississippi’s complete vaccination rate for the past two weeks Stayed at 31%, The lowest in the US states. It is below the national average of 48%. “We are on the verge of a changing moment,” said Buyers. Mayor of Issaquena County on Low Immunization:“Everyone I know is vaccinated”: Issaquena County mayor counterattacks low vaccination statistics CDC’s New COVID-19 School Guidance New guidelines from the Mississippi Department of Health also recommend that non-immunized wear masks be used indoors and that people over the age of 12 be fully vaccinated. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday Released the latest guidance on COVID-19 prevention in schools, Pointed out as a priority to return to face-to-face school in the fall of 2021. For fully vaccinated students and staff, the CDC said they could go indoors without a face mask. However, regardless of vaccination status, the CDC recommends that students and staff keep a distance of 3 feet from each other. Adolescents over the age of 12 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine for at least one month. However, in Mississippi, residents under the age of 17 account for only 2% of the state’s complete vaccination rate. “I’m not going to require students and staff to wear masks when I’m at school this fall,” Governor Tate Reeves’ office said in an email on Friday. State health officials said Friday that they are reviewing the CDC’s latest guidance and will make a Mississippi-centric decision in the future. “We try to promote face-to-face learning as much as possible,” said Buyers. Do you have a health story? Or health related tips? Send it to shaselhorst @ gannett.com, Twitter (@HaselhorstSarah) or call 601-331-9307.

