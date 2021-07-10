Health officials push vaccines as Indiana virus cases increase – NBC Chicago





Indiana’s Supreme Health Authority warned on Friday that the epidemic of infectious coronavirus variants has “significantly increased” throughout the state, with more than half of the population not yet vaccinated. Indiana’s COVID-19 positive rate dropped to 2.1% in late June, but returned to 3.2%, state health commissioner Dr. Christina Box said at a press conference on Friday. New deaths have remained at their lowest levels since the early days of the pandemic, but the state has recorded an increase in hospitalizations. Box continued that four long-term care facilities in central and northern Indiana have recently occurred. Since mid-June, at least 27 cases have been confirmed at the facility, and at least seven people have died, she said. Most infected individuals were either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated. Box said more outbreaks are expected, especially in areas with low vaccination rates. Nearly 2.9 million Indiana residents are fully vaccinated with COVID-19, which represents 49% of the eligible population, according to Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Chief Medical Officer of the Indiana Department of Health. .. The best health officials have warned that Indiana continues to see a gap in “concerns” about vaccination, both by age and region. Less than half of residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are vaccinated, according to Weaver, and vaccination rates have dropped significantly in the younger age group. Approximately one-third of 16-29 year olds are vaccinated, but less than 20% of fully vaccinated residents in the 12-15 year old group remain. Low vaccination rates for young people in the state mean that few students are immunized before returning to school. According to Weaver, the virus can spread rapidly to many people. The state also has a 20% reduction in regular immunity during pandemics among younger children and even greater reductions among older children, making young people sick with other preventable illnesses. Weaver added that he was at risk. “We all want to make this year look better than the last 16 months, but we want the school to remember that COVID-19 is an infectious disease,” she says. I did. “These variants have been shown to be more infectious and can cause more serious illness. Vaccines are the most effective tool needed to protect loved ones. “ Still, Mr Box said state health officials have no plans to reinstate the restrictions after the state-wide mask order and COVID-19 business restrictions ended in early April. The decision on how students should return to class this fall is left to the local school board and individual community. State health officials are currently working on identifying events that can offer county trade fairs, summer festivals, and other mobile vaccination clinics, Mr. Box said. “We knew from people who were very eager and not enough to vaccinate, it would be time to really work hard to vaccinate the next individual.” Box said. “We want to be patient.”

