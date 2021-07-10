Some parts of Illinois see a surge in COVID metrics as concerns about delta variants grow – NBC Chicago





In some parts of Illinois, positive rates and hospitalizations are increasing due to the rapid increase in more contagious delta variants in the United States. According to state-wide data Most of Illinois continues to see historically low coronavirus positive rates. However, rising COVID indicators have been reported in medical areas in the state bordering Missouri, which was hit hard. Region 4, which borders St. Louis, has seen a significant increase in positive rates in recent weeks. According to data from the Illinois Public Health Service, all tests in the area on June 6 had a positive rate of 1.5%. About a month later, the positive rate has more than quadrupled and is now 6.1%. Hospitalizations have also increased dramatically in the region, increasing for the 13th consecutive day, according to IDPH data. In Region 3, which includes several counties adjacent to Springfield and Missouri, positive rates also quadrupled in a few weeks. The positive rate on June 16th was 1%, but as of July 3rd it is 4.5%. In Region 5, which consists of the southernmost county in Illinois, the positive rate increased almost five-fold from 1% on June 1st to 5.2% on July 6th. Hospitalization has also increased in the last eight days. These dramatic increases occur when Missouri sees some of the highest COVID case rates in the country. According to the latest figures in the state St. Louis Post Dispatch issuedLess than 40% of Missouri’s inhabitants are fully vaccinated, and in some rural counties, that number is less than 20%. this week, The state health department predicted that three counties in the Lake of the Ozarks region could be hit next hard. Use the Delta variant because it extends from southwestern Missouri. Outbreaks have been reported in several states and occur primarily in areas with low vaccination rates. Studies show Delta variants spread about 225% faster From the original strain of the virus. Studies have shown that catching delta mutants is likely to accelerate infection and that the virus propagates more rapidly in the human respiratory tract. As the delta variant continues to spread, experts continue to seek more Americans to obtain the COVID vaccine. All three vaccines currently approved for emergency use by the FDA, including Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson, have been shown to be highly effective in preventing serious illness and death from COVID, and all three companies have shown. He states that the vaccine is promising. Delta variants can also prevent these results.

