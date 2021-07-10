COVID-19 LiveUpdate: News about Coronavirus in Calgary on July 9th

Visit this page all day for the latest information on Calgary’s COVID-19. Photo courtesy of Azin Ghaffari / Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

Article content Due to the rapid outbreak of news about COVID-19, we have created this page to provide you with the latest stories and information about outbreaks in and around Calgary.

Article content What’s happening now Alberta reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The Walk-in COVID-19 Immune Clinic will be held on Monday for people born in Calgary before 2003.

Two cases of lambda mutants were detected in Alberta.

More than half of eligible Albertans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

After announcing a long list of new COVID-19 safety measures for this year’s event, Tourism Calgary cast support behind the Stampede organizers.

Canmore is the last municipality in the state Remove indoor masking ordinance..

Are you planning to check out Nashville North during this year’s Stampede?You will need proof that you had Get at least one vaccination or a rapid COVID-19 test..

Calgary’s mandatory mask rules are a thing of the past, with a few exceptions, After the council resolved to abolish the mask bylaws on Monday.

Starting this week, citizens and permanent residents who have taken a full course of the COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada will be able to skip the 14-day quarantine.

Article content Alberta reports 52 new cases Alberta recorded 52 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. No new virus deaths have been reported for the second consecutive day. According to data released Friday afternoon, the number of COVID-19 patients decreased from 133 the day before to 126. There are 35 people in the intensive care unit, an increase of 3 from the previous day. 7,316 tests revealed a new case of the day, with a state positive rate of 0.7%. There were no new deaths reported to Alberta Health over the last 24 hours. My condolences are with anyone grieving the loss of a loved one during this pandemic, whether from COVID-19 or any other cause. (2/5) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) July 9, 2021 Anyone over the age of 12 can now take the first and second doses. Book shots at participating pharmacies through online AHS or by calling 811. A temporary walk-in clinic is available for the first dose throughout the state.Find the closest one in https://t.co/PGM76TKkgG (4/5) — Dr. Dina Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) July 9, 2021

Article content read more. Tam says he needs a better outreach of the vaccine to young Canadians because the first dose is late Sorry, this video could not be loaded.

Article content French health regulators recommend compulsory COVID-19 shots for health care workers French health regulators recommended on Friday that all health care workers and other experts in contact with people susceptible to COVID-19 infection should be required to receive coronavirus vaccination without delay. Stated. HAS regulators also advised using mRNA-based Pfizer or Modana vaccines to slow the spread of delta mutants as they provide stronger protection than other shots. read more.. Thursday State reports 23 new cases of COVID-19 Alberta reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 from 5,897 tests on Thursday. Currently, there are 697 active cases across the state, down from 745 cases reported Wednesday. Of these, Alberta Health Services’ Calgary Zone has 353 active cases, about 50.6 percent of all active cases in the state.

Article content The Calgary Zone is the only zone in the state with over 150 active cases. There are 126 and 124 active cases in the North Zone and the Edmonton Zone, respectively. The number of Albertans currently hospitalized for COVID-19 is 133, a decrease of 7 from the 140 reported Wednesday. However, 32 Albertans are being treated in the intensive care unit. This is an increase of 2 from the 30 ICUs reported the day before. One new death was reported. The state’s death toll is 2,307. The first step to full protection is to get the first dose. Book the app now at AHS or participating pharmacies. The walk-in clinic is open throughout AB. In Brooks #YYC, Medicine hat, #YQL, Red Deer, Wayne Wright, Grande Prairie & #YMM https://t.co/PGM76TKkgG.. (4/4) — Dr. Dina Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) July 8, 2021

Article content As of the end of Wednesday, 4,727,966 vaccinations had been administered in the state. Of all eligible Albertans (aged 12+), 73.7% have been vaccinated at least once and 52% have been fully vaccinated. Thursday Canada will not welcome unvaccinated tourists for some time: Trudeau Photo by Teresa Barbieri / Reuters Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said foreign tourists not vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter Canada for some time because they do not want the government to jeopardize the development of virus containment. It was. “For now, I can say that won’t happen for a while,” Trudeau said when asked by reporters when Canada would allow unvaccinated tourists to enter the country.

Article content Canada has exempted quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated citizens. However, despite pressure from the country’s injured tourism sector, non-essential foreign travelers have not yet been admitted. read more. Thursday Delta variant studies reveal the importance of two-shot immunity Photo courtesy of PHOTO BY GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP, via Getty Images New laboratory research on rapid expansion COVID-19 Delta Variant We are adding urgency to the call to accelerate global vaccination efforts.Peer-reviewed report by French scientists published in the journal Nature On Thursday, it was discovered that the delta mutant had a mutation that allowed it to evade some of the neutralizing antibodies produced by the vaccine or spontaneous infection. A single vaccination with a double vaccination “barely” provides a preventive effect. However, experiments have shown that fully vaccinated people need to retain significant protection against delta mutants.

Article content read more.. Thursday Drop-in COVID-19 Immune Clinic available on Monday Photo courtesy of Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia Starting Monday, Alberta Health Services (AHS) offers a drop-in vaccination clinic for the first and second doses of Moderna vaccine. No Appointment Clinic at Calgary Telus Convention Center (136 8 Ave. SE) and Genesis Center (# 10, 7555 Falconridge Blvd. NE) from July 12th to July 19th for people born before 2003 There is. The clinic is open daily from 8:30 am to 7:00 pm. 1,500 Moderna vaccines will be available in 8 days. If you have an Alberta Health Card, be sure to bring it with your photo ID. Participants must wear a face mask and use hand sanitizers in the field.

Article content People between the ages of 12 and 17 still need to Make a reservation To receive their dose. Thursday Oxford Stomp Concert Canceled in Second Year Calgary’s Oxford Stomp Concert was canceled due to the second year COVID-19 pandemic. Oxford Stomp explained in a press release that he had decided to withdraw “in light of the well-being of the expanding community.” There will be no physical events, but Oxford Stomp partners will donate to the Calgary Military Family Resource Center (MFRC) this month. This donation supports Canadian soldiers, veterans, and military families who were at the forefront of the pandemic. “More than ever, our military families need our support. Their work did not end during the pandemic, so it is correct that our support should not end either. That’s it, “said David Rootledge, Vice President of Oxford and Head of the Western Canada Office, in a statement. Anyone who wants to participate in fundraising activities and donate to Calgary MFRC can do it Visit their website.. Outdoor concerts have been held in Calgary for over 30 years, with artists such as Canadian rocker Bryan Adams and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Fogerty in the past.

