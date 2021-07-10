Colorado child dies in plague





San Juan Basin Public Health and CDPHE are still investigating the incident, emphasizing the importance of managing wildlife and fleas around your home.

La Plata County, Colorado — A 10-year-old resident of Colorado died in plague in La Plata County, Colorado. San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) said on Friday. Colorado Public Health and Environment Department (CDPHE) and SJBPH said they are investigating the case and will provide more information as it becomes available. >> The video above is from 2019 when a UC Health expert talked about plague after a prairie dog outbreak in Commerce City. “We are very sad to have lost this young Colorado, and our deepest condolences go to the family,” said Dr. Jennifer House of CDPHE. “Public health is conducting epidemiological studies and wants Colorado to know that the disease is very rare, but it happens from time to time and seek medical care if there are symptoms.” The release states that plague is caused by bacteria that can infect humans by being bitten by infected fleas or by direct contact with infected animals. SJBPH advised residents to remember that the risk of developing certain animal-borne diseases exists year-round, but increases during the summer months when humans and animals come into frequent contact. Liane Jollon, Executive Director of SJBPH, said: Most human plague cases are obtained directly from fleas. SJBPH emphasized the importance of controlling the presence of wildlife and fleas around the home through the following measures: Wear repellents and appropriate clothing when heading outdoors.

Keep your pet up-to-date with vaccinations, keep them away from wildlife, and protect them from fleas (use veterinary-approved topical medications, flea collars, or other preventative measures).

Avoid sleeping with your pet.

Do not feed or handle wild animals, especially those that appear to be ill.

Do not handle dead animals or animal waste.

Children need to be aware of these precautions and know to tell adults if they have come into contact with wildlife or have been bitten by fleas. Plague is frequently detected in rock squirrels, prairie dogs, pack rats, and other types of ground squirrels and chipmunks. SJBPH will investigate the death of prairie dog populations for the presence of plague.If the active colony of prairie dogs suddenly disappears, please report this to SJBPH.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.9news.com/article/news/health/colorado-child-dies-plague-la-plata-county/73-5ee02ea0-4784-471a-8623-e199a4170725

