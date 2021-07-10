9 Cases of Heart Disease Detected After Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine

The Irish drug Watchdog was notified of nine cases of heart disease after people were vaccinated with Pfizer or Modenacovid-19 vaccine.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) stated that 6 patients had very rare conditions after the first dose and 3 after the second dose.

Approximately 2 million of these Covid-19 vaccines were administered as of June 9.

“Many reports have explained possible alternatives to vaccination,” said a spokesman.

The inflammatory condition is known as myocarditis and pericarditis and can cause chest pain, fever, fast heartbeat, malaise, and shortness of breath.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said yesterday that myocarditis and pericarditis should be listed as side effects of the two vaccines, with cases occurring primarily within 14 days of vaccination.

Cases were said to occur more frequently after the second dose and in young adult men.

Symptoms of this condition include shortness of breath, palpitation, and chest pain.

The EMA said it is continuously monitoring its safety as approved vaccines become more widespread.

“The benefits of all approved Covid-19 vaccines continue to outweigh the risks,” he stressed.

HPRA said that four cases occurred here in women and five cases occurred in men.

The median age was 56 years, ranging from 38 to 81 years.

“In most cases, individuals were reported to have recovered, with some recovering with ongoing symptoms.”

The EMA Safety Commission investigated 164 cases of myocarditis and 157 cases of pericarditis in people vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna, and as of May 31, these jabs were administered approximately 200 million times in Europe. Did.

HPRA said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks, but for very rare and serious side effects, signs and symptoms need to be monitored.

A Pfizer spokeswoman said the EMA Safety Commission would update the vaccine product information to list myocarditis and pericarditis as new side effects, and medical professionals and people taking these vaccines. He said it is recommended to include a warning to raise awareness of.

“Very rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been reported after Comirnaty vaccination. These cases occur primarily in adolescents and young adults, are more common in men than women, and are the second vaccine. It usually occurred within 14 days after vaccination.

“These are generally mild cases, and individuals tend to recover quickly after standard treatment and rest.

“Healthcare professionals need to pay attention to the signs and symptoms of myocarditis and pericarditis in vaccinated people.

“EMA continues to recommend Covid-19 vaccination for individuals over the age of 12.

“Because the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been administered hundreds of millions of times worldwide, our vaccine benefit risk profile remains positive for all approved indications and age groups.”

This is because the deployment of the Irish Covid-19 vaccine will continue to be an important weapon in mitigating the effects of the delta variant wave.

But yesterday, the Ministry of Health couldn’t say how many Covid-19 vaccination deadlines were here by the end of August, despite the growing threat.

A spokesperson for the press was not available.

Yesterday, 631 new cases of the virus were reported, the highest since April.

The number of Covid-19 patients in the hospital decreased from 58 the day before to 50. There were 15 people in the intensive care unit.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, has shown that the growing number of cases is a source of concern and that the disease is “re-epidemic in the community.”

“We know that there is anxiety and frustration, especially for young people whose illness has put a significant portion of their lives on hold.

“While waiting for the vaccine, ask if you have been vaccinated to adhere to public health advice.”

He said they should manage their contacts, meet outdoors and avoid the crowd.

Those who feel symptomatic should look for a free Covid-19 test. This also applies to close contact that may have been exposed to infection.

Some hospitals have already seen attendance in the winter emergency department, and pressure will increase as Covid hospitalizations increase.

About one in five Covid patients are in the high-incidence County Donegal Letterkenny Hospital.

As of Wednesday it had 10 Of these patients.