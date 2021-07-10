Coronavirus outbreak COVID-19 dies in Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin (WBAY)-According to the Wisconsin Department of Health, an additional 21 COVID-19 deaths have been reported to state health officials, including eight deaths within the last 30 days. According to the Department of Homeland Security, Wisconsin’s seven-day average death toll is still low at two per day after the average fell to zero earlier this week. Double-digit deaths were reported to the state in one day for the first time in almost two weeks and the sixth in the past month. Mortality from COVID-19 is 1.20% of all known coronavirus cases.

They killed three people from Brown County, three from Fondue Lac County, and one each in Door, Florence, Oconto, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties.

Cases of new coronaviruses continue to grow. The 7-day average increased from 85 to 91 per day. Its moving average was 71 two days ago. The DHS states that 125 new cases were identified in the final batch of test results. This is the fourth time in five days that the state has had more than 100 cases. The last thing happened was four weeks ago.

The positive rate remained at 1.3% on the second day. This is the percentage of all COVID-19 virus positive tests received in 7 days.

State figures show that 46 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. This is either above or calculated for the 7-day average of 32 hospitalizations per day, but this calculation is unreliable because the state stopped reporting updates over the weekend. Taking into account discharge and death, Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) Currently, 75 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, seven less than Thursday. Of these, 28 are in the intensive care unit.

In the northeastern medical area, hospitals treat six COVID-19 patients, two of whom are in the ICU. It’s one less patient since Thursday. None of the 13 Fox Valley Hospitals had COVID-19 patients admitted this week.

According to the DHS, the delta variant, which became the leading COVID-19 variant in the United States, accounted for only 1.9% of samples tested in the northeastern medical area of ​​District 7 and 0.4% of cases in the Fox Valley area of ​​8 counties. not. .. Much more prominent is the first alpha variant detected in the United Kingdom. It accounts for 37.5% of the northeastern sample and 19.2% of the Fox Valley sample. Scientists say that current vaccines are effective in avoiding or alleviating the symptoms of the mutant, even the delta mutant, which is considered to be more contagious and harmful.

In the state as a whole, 47.9% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, an increase of one-tenth point from Thursday. That’s 2,787,212, which includes 58.5% of the state’s adult residents. 50.7% of the state’s population, or 2,949,462, has been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine since mid-December. This includes 61.6% of all adults and nearly 85% of the elderly.

Age-specific vaccinated Wisconsin population (and changes since last report)

12-15: 28.8% received (+0.2) / 24.0% completed (+0.3)

16-17: 37.6% received (+0.1) / 33.8% completed (+0.2)

18-24: 42.2% received (+0.1) / 38.5% completed (+0.1)

25-34: 47.3% received (+0.0) / 44.1% completed (+0.0)

35-44: 55.5% received (+0.0) / 52.4% completed (+0.0)

45-54: 57.3% received (+0.1) / 54.4% completed (+0.1)

55-64: 67.7% received (+0.0) / 64.9% completed (+0.1)

65 years of age or older: 84.9% received (+0.0) / 81.8% completed (+0.0)

DHS added Interactive map to COVID-19 vaccination website It breaks down county immunization rates by community, school district, census district, or zip code. For example, overall, more than 50% of Outagamie County residents have been vaccinated at least once. This map shows metropolitan areas with immunization rates of 50% and over 70%, while two-thirds of the county (rural areas north of Fox Valley) has immunization rates below 40%.

Deputy Health Minister Julie Willems van Dyck said on Friday: In certain areas where there are few people. “

The map uses the state’s immune registries for data, not personal information. Vaccination rates mapped by school district represent people living within those boundaries. It is not a percentage of the number of vaccinated teachers or students.

Vaccination by county population (Friday)

County (population) (healthy area) Population percentage (change from previous report) Population completion rate (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 50.5% (+ 0.1) 48.1% (+ 0.0) Calmette (50,089) (FV) 45.6% (+ 0.1) 43.4% (+ 0.1) Dodge (87,839) 40.5% (+ 0.0) 38.7% (+ 0.1) By (27,668) (NE) 66.0% (+ 0.0) 63.7% (+ 0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 43.3% (+ 0.1) 41.4% (+ 0.1) Forest (9,004) 41.8% (+ 0.1) 40.2% (+ 0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 43.9% (+ 0.1) 42.0% (+ 0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 44.5% (+ 0.1) 42.5% (+ 0.1) Kewanee (20,434) (NE) 41.2% (+ 0.1) 39.7% (+ 0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 47.5% (+ 0.0) 45.4% (+ 0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 41.7% (+ 0.0) 39.8% (+ 0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 52.3% (+ 0.2) 48.8% (+ 0.3) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 42.2% (+ 0.1) 40.6% (+ 0.1) Outer Gami (187,885) (FV) 50.3% (+ 0.0) 47.7% (+ 0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 37.2% (+ 0.1) 35.4% (+ 0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 49.0% (+ 0.0) 46.8% (+ 0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 43.3% (+ 0.0) 41.4% (+ 0.1) Waushala (24,443) (FV) 35.5% (+ 0.0) 34.3% (+ 0.1) Winevago (171,907) (FV) 48.5% (+ 0.1) 46.1% (+ 0.1) North-East Region (474,200) (NE) 232,555 (49.0%) (+ 0.0) 222,216 (46.9%) (+ 0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 257,504 (46.8%) (+ 0.0) 244,782 (44.5%) (+ 0.0) Wisconsin (5,822,434) 2,949,462 (50.7%) (+ 0.1) 2,787,212 (47.9%) (+ 0.1)

From February 5, 2020 to July 9, 2021

613,599 confirmed coronavirus cases

32,468 hospitalizations (5%)

7,356 deaths (1.20%)

2,400 still active (<1%)

603,469 were considered recovered (98%)

Health officials encourage people to continue mitigation efforts even when they are not vaccinated, such as wearing masks, increasing social distance, and frequent hand washing.There is Discussion in the medical community There is no harm in whether vaccinated people should continue these mitigation efforts, but they say there is potential benefit to doing so.

Friday county case and death total (Counties with new cases or deaths are shown in bold) **

Brown – 31,989 cases (+6) (256 deaths) (+3)

Calmette – 5,851 cases (51 dead)

Dickinson (Mississippi)-2,413 cases (-1 corrected for each state) (59 deaths) *

Dodge – 12,019 Cases (+7) (177 people died)

door- 2,633 (+0) (26 people died) (+1)

Florence- 454 cases (+0) (14 people died) (+1)

Bottom of the lake- 12,633 (+0) (129 people died) (+3)

Mori-966 cases (23 people died)

Gogebic (Michigan) -1,053 (+5) (23 people died) *

Green Lake-1,615 (19 dead)

Iron (Mississippi) – 989 cases (+4) (43 people died) *

Kewany – 2,379 cases (27 deaths)

Wrangler-2,050 cases (35 dead)

Manitowoc – 7,661 (74 people died)

Marinette-4,236 cases (67 dead)

Menominee (Michigan) -1,803 (+1) (42 people died) *

Menominee – 805 cases (11 dead)

Oconto – 4,547 (+1) (60 dead) (+1)

Outergami – 20,871 (+8) (223 people died)

Shawano – 4,755 (+3) (73 people died)

Sheboygan – 13,903 (+3) (152 people died) (+1)

Waupaca – 4,975 cases (123 dead)

Waushala – 2,222 cases (35 dead)

Winnebago – 18,387 cases (+0) (202 people died) (+1)

* As of July 2, the Michigan Department of Health updates information only on Tuesdays and Fridays. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Hospital Association do not update their reports over the weekend.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports and may differ from local health department numbers. DHS reports cases from all health departments within the county’s boundaries, including tribal, local, and county health departments. The county website may not. Also, while the public health department updates data at different times, DHS freezes numbers received by the same time each day to produce an afternoon report.

